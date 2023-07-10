Theatre Bristol Announces Closure Due to Loss of ACE Funding

The theatre is closing after 18 years

By: Jul. 10, 2023

Theatre Bristol Announces Closure Due to Loss of ACE Funding

Theatre Bristol has announced its closure after losing Arts Council England Funding.

The Theatre released the following statement from its Board of Directors:

After 18 years, it is with deep sadness that we confirm the forthcoming closure of Theatre Bristol. In this time the organisation has supported countless artists and has provided invaluable services to artists and freelance creatives.

Following the news in November 2022 that Theatre Bristol will no longer be part of Arts Council England’s National Portfolio, along with recent decisions made by Bristol City Council to delay funding decisions, the Board and Staff have worked tirelessly to find alternative business models and viable funding routes to sustain the organisation’s valuable work. However, the current cultural landscape and uncertainty around core funding has led to the decision that the organisation can no longer continue.

Our staff now remain our priority. The excellent team has been outstandingly resilient in this turbulent time and we would like to thank them for all the hard work and care they have given to Theatre Bristol. They have lived their commitment to developing and supporting the live performance sector to make it fairer, more equal and more inclusive and have delivered much needed sector support and advocacy.

And finally, thank you to all the amazing artists, freelancers, industry colleagues, partners and funders who have worked with us over the last 18 years – you made Theatre Bristol what it was, and we couldn’t have done it without you.

Board of Directors, Theatre Bristol

You can contribute to the Theatre Bristol legacy and archive by sharing your stories of how Theatre Bristol has impacted you and your work here.



