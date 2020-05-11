Theatr Clwyd Runs Online Dance Workshops For Those Living With Parkinson's

Theatr Clwyd is running free online dance workshops for people living with and affected by Parkinson's alongside national charity, Parkinson's UK Cymru. Following a successful pilot, a new series of six online workshops using dance and live music will be available for free throughout May and June.

The workshops use movement, dance and live music to focus on posture, breath, flow of movement and imagination as well as bringing together communities of people living with the condition to share their experiences in a creative and supportive environment. The workshops will be led by Theatr Clwyd Dance Associate Angharad Jones who grew up in North Wales before studying at Scotland's Ballet West in classical ballet and contemporary dance, and by musician Llŷr Pari.

Gwennan Mair, the theatre's Director of Creative Engagement said, "Our pilot workshop was more successful than we could have ever imagined - we brought together people from across Wales, who were able to share their experiences, find solidarity and support and, crucially, use dance to help with posture, breathing and movement."

Parkinson's is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world and can affect anyone, young or old, with almost 8,000 people living with the condition in Wales. There are over 40 symptoms of Parkinson's from tremors, rigidity and muscle cramps to sleep problems and mental health issues.

Emily Owen, Volunteer Coordinator, Parkinson's UK Cymru said "At a time when a lot of our community is isolated, working with Theatr Clwyd has been a great opportunity to get people moving and connected through music and dance. We know that exercise can help people with Parkinson's manage physical symptoms and other symptoms such as sleep problems, fatigue, mood and mental health. The pilot went really well and we are excited to see how the sessions continue over the next 6 weeks."

There are limited places available for these workshops. More information and sign up is available at www.theatrclwyd.com.





