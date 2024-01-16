The Bush Theatre Opens Submissions For Scripts

Submissions will be open until 5 February.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

POPULAR

Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Is Coming to Broadway Photo 1 Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Is Coming to Broadway
TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Transfer to the West End in April Photo 2 TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Transfer to the West End in April
Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host The Stage Awards 2024 Photo 3 Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host the Stage Awards 2024
Video: Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga, and the Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final B Photo 4 Video: The Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final Bows

The Bush Theatre Opens Submissions For Scripts

The Bush Theatre, London has announced that their latest script submissions window will run from 16 January until 5 February. 

The Bush is internationally famed for developing the very best of the UK’s leading writers, often through cold submissions or its talent development programmes, which open routes into theatre to people who didn’t previously have access. The theatre has been supporting writers for over 50 years and has most recently helped launch the careers of Ambreen Razia (The Diary of a Hounslow Girl), Sophie Wu (Ramona Tells Jim), Ella Road (The Phlebotomist), and Temi Wilkey (The High Table). 

During the window, the theatre will welcome submissions of full-length plays (running at 60 mins or more) from writers based in the UK or Ireland who are not currently represented by an agent. This year two writers will be selected for the Bush Theatre’s Emerging Writers’ Group, the theatre’s literary team will meet with 30 writers and 100 more will receive feedback via email. 

Plays needn’t be of a specific genre, theme, or style.  The Bush wants to hear what makes you laugh, makes you angry, makes you sad and what makes you hope.  They want to read stories about now, stories that are contemporary and stories that writers care about and feel need to be told.

Last year the team received over 1,000 commissions. Titilola Dawudu, Associate Dramaturg at the Bush Theatre said, ‘‘Open submissions is one way we get to live out our mission to reach as many artists as we can across the year. I really want to encourage all writers of any age, and whatever their entry has been into theatre, to submit their play

Open Submissions are important to the Bush because we all know how challenging it can be to get a play onto the stage, let alone have anyone read your work. It’s an all-involved process, where our amazing team of readers as well as many of the Bush team get involved.”

Bush Theatre’s Associate Dramaturg Titilola Dawudu and Literary and Producing Assistant Laetitia Somé, discuss open submissions here.



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Everyman Theatre Cheltenham Reveals 2024 Brochure; HAIRSPRAY, A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM, an Photo
Everyman Theatre Cheltenham Reveals 2024 Brochure; HAIRSPRAY, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, and More!

The Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, which recently celebrated a record-breaking pantomime season, has announced its 2024 programme. Learn more about the full lineup here!

2
Tangled Feet Announces UK Tour of BELONGINGS Photo
Tangled Feet Announces UK Tour of BELONGINGS

Acclaimed theatre ensemble Tangled Feet and Rowan Tree Dramatherapy announce the 2024 tour of Belongings, a playful, inventive and heart-warming show aimed at 7 to 11 year olds and their grown ups

3
Cast Set for Zest Theatres CAMP PHOENIX Photo
Cast Set for Zest Theatre's CAMP PHOENIX

David Carpenter and Duane Gooden will join a company of local youth cast members in Camp Phoenix, an all-new production for young people by Zest Theatre. 

4
Programming Revealed For Storyhouse Women Weekend 2024 in March Photo
Programming Revealed For Storyhouse Women Weekend 2024 in March

Storyhouse in Chester has announced the lineup for the highly anticipated Storyhouse Women Weekend 2024, which will take place Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 March.    Learn more about the festival here!

More Hot Stories For You

F**KING MEN Returns to London For a Final Six-Week SeasonF**KING MEN Returns to London For a Final Six-Week Season
Gaming Theatre Experience BRIDGE COMMAND is on Sale NowGaming Theatre Experience BRIDGE COMMAND is on Sale Now
Shakespeare's Globe Reveals Cast For THE DUCHESS OF MALFIShakespeare's Globe Reveals Cast For THE DUCHESS OF MALFI
Cast Set For WHEN YOU PASS OVER MY TOMB at the Arcola TheatreCast Set For WHEN YOU PASS OVER MY TOMB at the Arcola Theatre

Videos

Gloria Onitiri Performs 'Our Lady Of The Underground' From HADESTOWN in the West End Video
Gloria Onitiri Performs 'Our Lady Of The Underground' From HADESTOWN in the West End
Anaïs Mitchell Sings 'Flowers' at the HADESTOWN West End Launch Event Video
Anaïs Mitchell Sings 'Flowers' at the HADESTOWN West End Launch Event
First Look at All New Clips From THE WITCHES at the National Theatre Video
First Look at All New Clips From THE WITCHES at the National Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Recommended For You