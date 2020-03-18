The Ambassador Theatre Group Runs 'The Shows Will Go On' Ad Campaign

Article Pixel Mar. 18, 2020  
The Ambassador Theatre Group Runs 'The Shows Will Go On' Ad Campaign

The Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) is running a nationwide series of ads championing British theatre and encouraging people to support venues when they reopen.

Adam Speers, executive producer (ATG) said: "As with many arts organisations we pre-purchase outdoor space to advertise our portfolio of shows. We wanted to use this collateral we already have in place to do something positive for the industry as a whole, and encourage audiences to support theatres when they are up and running again."

The ads will run on the Tube from 6 April, and also in national newspapers.

Read more on how the industry is responding to the Covid-19 outbreak here, and get all the latest news updates here




Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Seth Rogen Live-Tweets Reactions to CATS Film While 'Pretty Stoned'
  • Helen Hayes Awards Postponed to August
  • Video: Richard Kind, Tavi Gevinson, Denis O'Hare and More Perform Online Monologues for THE 24 HOUR PLAYS
  • Broadway-Aimed THE WANDERER Put On Hold at Paper Mill; SISTER ACT Postponed