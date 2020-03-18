The Ambassador Theatre Group Runs 'The Shows Will Go On' Ad Campaign

The Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) is running a nationwide series of ads championing British theatre and encouraging people to support venues when they reopen.

Adam Speers, executive producer (ATG) said: "As with many arts organisations we pre-purchase outdoor space to advertise our portfolio of shows. We wanted to use this collateral we already have in place to do something positive for the industry as a whole, and encourage audiences to support theatres when they are up and running again."

The ads will run on the Tube from 6 April, and also in national newspapers.

Read more on how the industry is responding to the Covid-19 outbreak here, and get all the latest news updates here





