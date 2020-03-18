Social Roundup: What Are Theatres, Artists and Creatives Doing During The Shutdown?

The closures of major shows, events and venues, in response to the Covid-19 outbreak, has left many people in the theatre industry suddenly without work or a project to develop. So, what are artists, creatives and theatre staff doing during the shutdown? Here are some of the incredible responses - from fundraising and streaming work to offering advice, services and entertainment.

We have to begin with Elaine Paige, bringing us the mash-up of Evita and cleanliness we never knew we needed...

A lovely message from the Come From Away UK team - we can't wait to rejoin you on the Rock soon!

Bryony Kimmings has spearheaded an incredible fundraising drive, matching donations to theatre artists in need. Bravo, Bryony!

CALL OUT!! If you feel you could donate £200-£500 to a theatre artist in need then please DM me. People are having gigs cancelled with no back ups, money disappearing with no sign of help from govt yet; end of month bills INCOMING! #GigAid We're matching donors to artists ASAP - Bryony Kimmings (@BryonyKimmings) March 15, 2020

Similarly, Paul Taylor-Mills organised a JustGiving page to support freelancers (which puts him one step ahead of the Government...). Much needed, and an amazing response!

Not going to lie I'm a bit emosh. We've raised £2500 in 3 hours. In context, that's 1 actors wages for a month. For every donation we've received there's at-least two unanswered emails so let's do what we can, if you can. https://t.co/yNyFmuxOA9 - Paul Taylor-Mills (@PaulTaylorMills) March 17, 2020

David Jays has founded the #TheatreLockdownClub to bring the theatregoing community back together. First up: a group watch/live tweet of movie Birdman on Thursday night.

Tomorrow, #LockdownTheatreClub begins! BIRDMAN on Thursday at 8pm - please join in, then or after. https://t.co/v8hcbxcBq4 pic.twitter.com/QdEeLmlSFw - David Jays (@mrdavidjays) March 18, 2020

Almeida boss Rupert Goold gave us a sneak peek of their 'virtual run through' of Daddy...

Virtual run through of Daddy.



'Let the doors be shut upon him, that he may play the

fool no where but in's own house.'



Back soon. @AlmeidaTheatre pic.twitter.com/wCnKqT4wWK - rupertgoold (@rupertgoold) March 17, 2020

The King's Head Theatre is streaming daily half-hour Q&A skills sessions with industry professionals - a fantastic initiative!

Today marks the launch of #KHTOnline ?i???



We will continue to reach out to our entire community with 30-minute, online content - every weekday!



Our premiere is a Q&A with our wonderful Artistic Director @SpreadburyMaher



Head over to our Instagram/Facebook for 1pm! pic.twitter.com/jq99klfvWj - King's Head Theatre (@KingsHeadThtr) March 17, 2020

Carrie Hope Fletcher urges donations for Acting for Others, to support theatre workers during this difficult time.

My heart is breaking for the smaller theatres and actors who won't be able to take the hit from show closures. Please donate or become a member of the theatres you love and donate to @ActingforOthers ! Save our beautiful industry! <3 pic.twitter.com/4Myu8ZLKuw - Carrie Hope Fletcher (@CarrieHFletcher) March 17, 2020

The Gate Theatre is hosting a series of evening shows!

?TONIGHT ?



We're hosting the first (hopefully of many) GATE LATES LIVE.



Live on twitter from 8pm, with the wonderful @DeanAtta



We invite you to watch and join in with a sharing of poetry and storytelling. pic.twitter.com/CuuDWcvvh9 - Gate Theatre (@GateTheatre) March 18, 2020

Casting directors Faye Timby and Sophie Holland are very generously offering 15-minute casting sessions:

#CastingCrushesCorona #TeamSHC is offering 1-2-1 15 minute casting sessions via @WeAudition whilst the theatres are dark and productions have halted



For any CD's interested in taking part, just request a URL/info from admin@weaudition.com@fayetimby @SophHollandCast #TeamSHC pic.twitter.com/TgobTAjdfR - Faye Timby (@fayetimby) March 16, 2020

And Spotlight has also jumped on board!

For all members looking to book Casting Director 1-2-1's today, please do check your email that you will have received last night, for details on how to book ?? #spotlight #casting #CastingCrushesCorona pic.twitter.com/YxXLcXHVd0 - Spotlight (@SpotlightUK) March 18, 2020

Tamara Harvey shared a farewell performance from the Milky Peaks company:

We had to tell our Milky Peaks company in pre-tech sound check that the show was cancelled. They wanted to say goodbye by doing the ending one last time. Kevin Treacy (lighting) brilliantly improvised some lights. @seirioldavies made it through the tears. We will make this show. pic.twitter.com/JnVdKh8X2b - Tamara Harvey (@tamaracharvey) March 17, 2020

As did Tom Littler for The Tempest - check out Michael Pennington's spine-tingling performance as Prospero:

"These our actors, as I foretold you, were all spirits, and are melted into air, into thin air."#MichaelPennington @JSTheatre saying goodbye to The Tempest pic.twitter.com/GpQSPwldmS - Tom Littler (@littler_tom) March 17, 2020

National Theatre Scotland announced that you can watch How The Earth Must See Itself online:

The brilliant team at @GlasgowShort have made the full length version of #HowTheEarthMustSeeItself available to watch online this #GreenArts Day?



Pop on your headphones and enjoy a moment of tranquillity with our mindful mountain short filmed in the Cairngorms?i?? https://t.co/TBJqx0CRdb - NatTheatreScotland (@NTSonline) March 18, 2020

Papatango has rolled out a package of initiatives, including commissions for monologues, creating a free mobile library of plays, and offering an advice service. Truly inspiring!

This is a horrible time, especially for those worried about loved ones or struggling in isolation. Our West End premiere's next month, and we fear the financial and artistic impact.



BUT we all need to help each other. This is a package of things we can offer immediately. THREAD. - Papatango (@PapatangoTC) March 17, 2020

Down but not out: the Coronet Theatre team is still going strong...

Even though our building is currently closed, we are still creating!#staystrong a??i??



Love,

The Coronet Team pic.twitter.com/g4dQRK8NHc - The Coronet Theatre (@coronettheatre) March 18, 2020

The Wind in the Willows is now available to stream for free - or consider making a donation.

As theatres close their doors, we're making @WillowsMusical available to stream online for free at https://t.co/EmFWVOsITA. We're facing huge challenges ahead, but at this time of uncertainty this is a small contribution we can make to continue bringing theatre to audiences. pic.twitter.com/RmXe5XBZdc - Jamie Hendry Prods. (@jhpuk) March 17, 2020

Wagner o'clock! Opera North is making The Ring Cycle available on its website:

Give us a Ring: a??@Opera_Northa?? is making is acclaimed cycle of Wagner's tetralogy available on its website. https://t.co/FirHrdDZto pic.twitter.com/kEUReFkCpA - Opera magazine (@operamagazine) March 18, 2020

Gecko Theatre is sharing full versions of shows, plus behind-the-scenes content and educational material. Hurrah!

We've got loads of content to keep you going throughout self-isolation! Head to our website (https://t.co/1B6BUsJScg) to see full versions of our non-touring shows and The Time of Your Life, or to our YouTube for interviews, behind-the-scenes and other educational resources! https://t.co/yTMbtV50Uj - Gecko (@GeckoTheatre) March 18, 2020

Slung Low is sharing a radio play from its archive every day.

Each day we will be sharing something from our archive. Last Autumn, together with @Unicorn_Theatre we made 15 Minutes Live: 6 brand new radio plays performed live with an orchestra. Here's Nuclear Family https://t.co/Sz8gtItMQh - SlungLow (@SlungLow) March 18, 2020

And Robert Myles is doing a live-streamed reading of The Two Gentlemen of Verona:

Who or what has impressed or entertainment you during the shutdown so far? Tweet us @BroadwayWorldUK!

Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You