Social Roundup: What Are Theatres, Artists and Creatives Doing During The Shutdown?

Article Pixel Mar. 18, 2020  

The closures of major shows, events and venues, in response to the Covid-19 outbreak, has left many people in the theatre industry suddenly without work or a project to develop. So, what are artists, creatives and theatre staff doing during the shutdown? Here are some of the incredible responses - from fundraising and streaming work to offering advice, services and entertainment.

We have to begin with Elaine Paige, bringing us the mash-up of Evita and cleanliness we never knew we needed...

A lovely message from the Come From Away UK team - we can't wait to rejoin you on the Rock soon!

Bryony Kimmings has spearheaded an incredible fundraising drive, matching donations to theatre artists in need. Bravo, Bryony!

Similarly, Paul Taylor-Mills organised a JustGiving page to support freelancers (which puts him one step ahead of the Government...). Much needed, and an amazing response!

David Jays has founded the #TheatreLockdownClub to bring the theatregoing community back together. First up: a group watch/live tweet of movie Birdman on Thursday night.

Almeida boss Rupert Goold gave us a sneak peek of their 'virtual run through' of Daddy...

The King's Head Theatre is streaming daily half-hour Q&A skills sessions with industry professionals - a fantastic initiative!

Carrie Hope Fletcher urges donations for Acting for Others, to support theatre workers during this difficult time.

The Gate Theatre is hosting a series of evening shows!

Casting directors Faye Timby and Sophie Holland are very generously offering 15-minute casting sessions:

And Spotlight has also jumped on board!

Tamara Harvey shared a farewell performance from the Milky Peaks company:

As did Tom Littler for The Tempest - check out Michael Pennington's spine-tingling performance as Prospero:

National Theatre Scotland announced that you can watch How The Earth Must See Itself online:

Papatango has rolled out a package of initiatives, including commissions for monologues, creating a free mobile library of plays, and offering an advice service. Truly inspiring!

Down but not out: the Coronet Theatre team is still going strong...

The Wind in the Willows is now available to stream for free - or consider making a donation.

Wagner o'clock! Opera North is making The Ring Cycle available on its website:

Gecko Theatre is sharing full versions of shows, plus behind-the-scenes content and educational material. Hurrah!

Slung Low is sharing a radio play from its archive every day.

And Robert Myles is doing a live-streamed reading of The Two Gentlemen of Verona:

Who or what has impressed or entertainment you during the shutdown so far? Tweet us @BroadwayWorldUK!

