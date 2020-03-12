Roundup: How Coronavirus Is Affecting UK Theatre and Advice For Theatregoers

Click Here for More Articles on In the News

While the UK theatre industry had yet to face shutdowns or restrictions due to coronavirus, there are understandable fears about potential show closures and how that might impact both practitioners and audiences. Here is the latest information - we'll be updating this article as events develop.

How coronavirus is affecting UK theatre

The majority of shows are carrying on as normal right now, including press openings and future bookings. There are no special plans for e.g. refunds related to coronavirus at this stage; existing policies still apply.

However, Andrew Lloyd Webber's new musical version of Cinderella, starring Carrie Hope Fletcher, has postponed its West End opening to October because of "current global circumstances". Similarly, Chester's Storyhouse has delayed the opening of two in-house shows, Brewster's Millions and Antigone, until the autumn, citing "economic uncertainty".

Several theatres has implemented more stringent cleaning and disinfectant measures, including the installation of hand sanitiser stations.

In line with producer Scott Rudin's current Broadway policy, all remaining March tickets for Paula Vogel's Indecent at the Menier Chocolate Factory are being sold at £20.

Guildhall School of Music and Drama shut down temporarily after a member of staff contracted coronavirus, but has now reopened following advice from Public Health England. And the Gulbenkian Theatre in Kent cancelled a performance of a play after a relative of two cast members tested positive for coronavirus.

Official advice from UK theatre bodies

On 5 March, the Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre issued a statement noting that there was "no clear rationale to cancel events", and that the Government advised "business as usual".

However, with the Government expected to soon move from a 'containment' to 'delay' phase in tackling coronavirus, there may be new advice in the coming hours or days.

In the meantime, performers are being advised not to engage in physical contact when interacting with fans at the stage door, and any theatre staff who feel ill are advised to self-isolate and seek NHS assistance.

Theatres' advice for audiences

The Ambassador Theatre Group has put out the following statement: "Current NHS and Public Health England advice is that individuals are at no greater risk of contracting Coronavirus at large gatherings than they would be in their day-to-day life. Individuals only need to avoid public places if they have been advised to do so by a medical professional or by the NHS's 111 service or have travelled to the affected areas. Therefore at this time we have no plans to cancel or postpone any productions or performances.

"We have however implemented a number of precautionary measures, and wanted to share some tips on how to stay healthy:

Wash your hands thoroughly and regularly. We've added additional soap and alcohol-based hand gel throughout our venues, and are increasing the frequency of our deep cleaning. If you're not feeling well during a performance, come and talk to one of our staff who can help you."

Similarly, Delfont Mackintosh Theatres say the following: "At Delfont Mackintosh Theatres we have been keeping a close eye on the developments of the situation surrounding Coronavirus / COVID-19 and following advice from the Deputy Chief Medical Officer we can confirm that while the risk to individuals is still low, at present there are no plans to cancel any productions or close any of our theatres unless a specific scenario occurs.

"This is of course an ever-changing situation and we will continue to closely follow guidance from Public Health England.

"Please be assured that the health and safety of our customers is paramount to all at Delfont Mackintosh Theatres and we are taking all steps necessary.

"We ask audience members to also play a part in prevention - please refer to the NHS guidance here. Please also ensure you consult the Public Health England website for the latest and most current information and advice."

Health advice for theatregoers

All theatregoers should follow the advice issued by bodies like the NHS and Public Health England. These are eminently practical tips, such as frequently washing your hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. For a stage-y assist in this, try this great Sondheim fix!

To reduce the spread of germs when you cough or sneeze, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue and dispose of the tissue immediately, then wash your hands or use hand sanitiser. And try not to touch your mouth, nose or eyes, so as to avoid spreading germs.

If you've been in contact with someone with coronavirus or have returned from an affected area identified by the Chief Medical Officer as high risk and you're feeling unwell with a cough, difficulty breathing or fever, stay at home and use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service or call NHS 111.

Remember: it's not just about your safety, but about others' as well - something to consider carefully if you're entering a crowded space like a theatre and/or travelling on public transport, where you're likely to come into close contact with many people.

Keep checking theatre websites and social media for updates on shows you've booked to see, and check back on BroadwayWorld too - we'll try to keep you informed about any delays, cancellations or other developments.

If you have any questions, comments or news to share, do contact us at @BroadwayWorldUK

