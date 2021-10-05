TINA â€“ THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Extends West End Booking to 18 December 2022

The West End hit production of TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL today announces over 200,000 new tickets for sale which will be released later this week taking booking at the Aldwych Theatre to 18 December 2022.

In addition, the production is delighted to have paired up with REFUGE national domestic abuse charity to celebrate their 50th anniversary since opening the world's first refuge. A special performance of TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL will take place this Sunday, 10 October 2021.

With a cast led by Aisha Jawando and Jammy Kasongo as Tina and Ike, Chanel Haynes who plays the role of Tina at some performances each week and is active supporter of REFUGE and will join the pre-show reception.

For the month of October, when you book through the website for Tina - The Tina Turner Musical patrons will have the opportunity to add a Â£3 donation per booking for Refuge.

Chanel Haynes said: "When I got the call that I had been chosen to play Tina in our musical. I was going to live my dream. But there was one thing I didn't prepare for - how to properly channel the physically-abusive aspect of her life. I asked a dear friend of mine who survived her abusive past to reveal to me and pour into me her pain. After hearing her story, I vowed, I would use this opportunity to shine light on those that need it most. That's when I found Refuge. Refuge is a lighthouse, and I want to be one of God's daughters that fuels it's flame."

Tali Pelman, Producer of Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, said: "We are delighted to be teaming up with Refuge in their 50th anniversary year and we hope our charity performance will help to highlight and amplify their hugely important work. Tina Turner has led an extraordinary life and we hope our show serves as a legacy of her inspirational message and her triumph over adversity. We are looking forward to a very special afternoon."

Ruth Davison Refuge CEO said: 'Tina Turner epitomises the thousands of women Refuge supports every day - women who are resilient and, like Tina, are survivors of domestic abuse. With one in four women across the country experiencing domestic abuse at some time in their lives, this is an issue that should concern us all.

Refuge is delighted that the Tina Turner Musical team is raising awareness and funds for our vital life-saving and life-changing work at this wonderful West End gala event. 50 years ago, Refuge opened the world's first refuge - yet still domestic abuse remains rife across the country today.

Refuge wants women to know that if they are experiencing domestic abuse they are not alone and that we are here to support them. Thank you to the cast and the production team for supporting our work - together we are shining a light on domestic abuse and ensuring women across the country know how they can access support.'

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL which is based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner and produced in association with Tina Turner herself is currently booking to 26 June 2022. The critically acclaimed production received its world premiere in April 2018 in London and subsequently broke all Box Office records at the Aldwych Theatre.

This new musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock n' Roll. TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is choreographed by Anthony Van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is produced in the West End by Stage Entertainment, Joop Van Den Ende and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner.