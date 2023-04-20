THE YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKING Comes to The Other Palace

The Other Palace will host iconic American stage and screen actress Linda Purl (Happy Days, The Office) starring in the stunning and powerful one-woman show The Year of Magical Thinking, based on the award-winning memoir by Joan Didion, for a limited one-week run.

The original book won the 2005 National Book Award, was a finalist for both the National Book Critics Circle Award and the Pulitzer Prize for Biography or Autobiography, and was called by The New York Times "an indelible portrait of loss and grief... a haunting portrait of a four-decade-long marriage". In this dramatic adaptation, Didion transforms the story of the sudden and unexpected loss of her husband and their only daughter into an extraordinarily powerful narrative of the ultimate triumph of the human spirit.

Directed by Jenny Sullivan, Linda Purl has performed in this sensational production in 13 different venues across the United States and has collected an impressive array of praising reviews.