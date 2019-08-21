THE WORST WITCH Ens Run at the Vaudeville Theatre This Month

Casting a spell on the West End this summer, the critically acclaimed production of The Worst Witch must complete its run at the Vaudeville Theatre on 8 September 2019. Budding young witches and wizards have less than 3 weeks left to catch this hit production before it flies off into the night.

The Worst Witch, adapted for the stage by Emma Reeves from Jill Murphy's original books, has enjoyed a magical summer season in London's West End, following a hugely successful nationwide tour and run at the Royal & Derngate, Northampton.

The Worst Witch is the story of an ordinary girl who finds herself in an extraordinary place: a school for witches.

Accident-prone Mildred Hubble and her fellow pupils leave a trail of mayhem behind them as they find themselves at the centre of a battle that's being fought for their future.

Featuring Jill Murphy's much-loved characters, the production includes original songs, music, magic and a dose of Mildred's unique brand of utter pandemonium!

The all-female cast at Miss Cackle's Academy for Witches are: Rosie Abraham (Ethel), Danielle Bird (Mildred), Molly-Grace Cutler (Miss Bat), Meg Forgan (Fenella), Rachel Heaton (Miss Hardbroom), Rebecca Killick (Maud), Emma Lau (Drusilla), Megan Leigh Mason (Miss Drill), Polly Lister (Agatha/Miss Cackle), Lauryn Redding (Griselda) and Consuela Rolle (Enid).

The Worst Witch is directed by Theresa Heskins (2017 UK Theatre Award for Best Show for Children and Young People) and designed by Simon Daw, with lighting by Aideen Malone, sound by Leigh Davies, original music by Luke Potter, aerial direction by Vicki Amedume, choreography by Beverley Norris-Edmunds, and illusions by John Bulleid. Kenny Wax Family Entertainment, Novel Theatre and Nica Burns present a Royal & Derngate, Northampton production.





