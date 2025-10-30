THE RAILWAY CHILDREN Comes to the Tabard Theatre This Christmas

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From the award-winning creative team behind the Tabard Theatre’s beloved festive productions Five Children and It, The Secret Garden and The Snow Queen comes a brand-new stage adaptation of E. Nesbit’s much-loved classic, The Railway Children.

Performances run Friday 5th December 2025 to Saturday 3rd January 2026 at the Tabard Theatre.

When their father is suddenly called away, Roberta, Peter and Phyllis find themselves uprooted from their comfortable London home to a quiet Yorkshire village. Amongst steam trains, kindly station porters and unexpected adventures, they discover the true meaning of kindness, courage and hope.

Adapted by Louise Haddington and directed by the Tabard’s Artistic Director Simon Reilly, The Railway Children is a joyful and moving tale celebrating family, friendship and the power of community.

Simon Reilly said: “The Railway Children has such warmth and heart — it’s a story that brings generations together. It’s full of nostalgia, but also reminds us how acts of courage and compassion can change lives. It’s the perfect story for Christmas.”

A magical treat for audiences of all ages, The Railway Children promises to whisk audiences away on an unforgettable journey this festive season.