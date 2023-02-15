Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Extends Booking and Announces New Cast

The new booking period is until 28 April 2024.

Feb. 15, 2023  
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Extends Booking and Announces New Cast

The Play That Goes Wrong, the Olivier Award-winning smash hit, has announced a brand new cast at the Duchess Theatre from Tuesday 4th April 2023 as well as a new booking period until 28 April 2024.

The new cast - the majority making their West End Day-Boos - will include Rolan Bell as Robert, Daniel Cech-Lucas as Chris, Luke Dayhill as Jonathan, Lucy Doyle as Sandra, Gavin Dunn as Trevor, Iona Fraser as Annie, Keith Ramsay as Dennis, and Ross Virgo as Max. The company is completed by Harry Bradley, Elliot Goodhill, Rosie Meek, Hisham Abdel Razek, and Tommi Vicky.

The Play That Goes Wrong is the longest running play at The Duchess Theatre (since the theatre opened in 1929), and is the longest running comedy in the West End - now crashing through its 9th chaotic year. Last month Mischief celebrated 3000 performances of The Play That Goes Wrong at the West End's Duchess Theatre.

Awarded the 2014 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Comedy, the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and a Tony Award for the Broadway transfer, The Play That Goes Wrong continues to delight audiences in the West End and around the world. The show's success is a testament to the hard work and determination of a group of drama school graduates who became friends, set up a company under the name 'Mischief' and created an extraordinary body of work. The Play That Goes Wrong shows no signs of slowing down since its first performance at The Old Red Lion 10 years ago with only four paying customers. Since then, it has played to an audience of over two million and now has productions in over 30 countries.

The Play That Goes Wrong is co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields and is directed by Mark Bell, with set designs by Nigel Hook, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Ric Mountjoy, original music by Rob Falconer, sound design by Andy Johnson, the associate director is Sean Turner and the resident director is Amy Milburn. The Play That Goes Wrong is produced in the West End by Kenny Wax Ltd and Stage Presence Ltd.




Related Stories
Video: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Celebrates 3000 Performances in the West End Photo
Video: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Celebrates 3000 Performances in the West End
The Olivier Award-winning smash hit, The Play That Goes Wrong, yesterday celebrated its 2999th performance at the Duchess Theatre. The Play That Goes Wrong is the longest running play at The Duchess Theatre (since the theatre opened in 1929), and is the longest running comedy in the West End.
Boxing Day Theatre Sale: Save up to 50% on THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Photo
Boxing Day Theatre Sale: Save up to 50% on THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
Save up to 50% on The Play That Goes Wrong at the Duchess Theatre
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Celebrates its 8th Anniversary In the West End and Extends Throu Photo
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Celebrates its 8th Anniversary In the West End and Extends Through 29 October 2023
As it celebrates its 8th anniversary in the West End, The Play That Goes Wrong, the Olivier Award-winning smash hit announces an extension to the mayhem and chaos at The Duchess Theatre, with tickets now on sale until 29 October 2023.
Edinburgh 2022: Review: CHARLIE RUSSELL AIMS TO PLEASE, Pleasance Below Photo
Edinburgh 2022: Review: CHARLIE RUSSELL AIMS TO PLEASE, Pleasance Below
What did our critic think of CHARLIE RUSSELL AIMS TO PLEASE at Pleasance Below?

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at TROUBLE IN BUTETOWN at the Donmar WarehousePhotos: First Look at TROUBLE IN BUTETOWN at the Donmar Warehouse
February 15, 2023

All new production photos have been released from the world première production of Diana Nneka Atuona’s Trouble in Butetown, directed by Tinuke Craig, that is currently running at the Donmar Warehouse until 25 March.
Sir Robert Cohan Will Be Honoured With Two Performances at The Place Next MonthSir Robert Cohan Will Be Honoured With Two Performances at The Place Next Month
February 15, 2023

Legendary choreographer Sir Robert Cohan is an artist whose influence on the UK contemporary dance landscape is immeasurable. His legacy will be honoured in an evening of his choreography at The Place on 24 and 25 March.
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Extends Booking and Announces New CastTHE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Extends Booking and Announces New Cast
February 15, 2023

The Play That Goes Wrong, the Olivier Award-winning smash hit, has announced a brand new cast at the Duchess Theatre from Tuesday 4th April 2023 as well as a new booking period until 28 April 2024.
BLEAK EXPECTATIONS Will Make West End Debut in May With Weekly Star CastingBLEAK EXPECTATIONS Will Make West End Debut in May With Weekly Star Casting
February 15, 2023

Caroline Leslie’s irresistible production of Mark Evans’ glorious comedy mash-up Bleak Expectations will open in preview at the Criterion Theatre from 3 May. Tom Allen, Adjoa Andoh, Alexander Armstrong, Jo Brand, Jack Dee, Stephen Fry, Nish Kumar, Lee Mack, Stephen Mangan, Ben Miller and Sue Perkins are all confirmed to appear.
Photos: All New Photos of Aimee Lou Wood, John McCrea, and More in CABARETPhotos: All New Photos of Aimee Lou Wood, John McCrea, and More in CABARET
February 15, 2023

New production photos have been released from the multi award-winning, critically acclaimed production of Cabaret at the KIT KAT CLUB in London’s West End, currently starring BAFTA Award winner Aimee Lou Wood as ‘Sally Bowles’, Olivier Award nominee John McCrea as ‘The Emcee’ and Nathan Ives-Moiba as ‘Cliff Bradshaw’.
share