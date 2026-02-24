Rose Theatre to Stage THREE MEN IN A BOAT Directed by Christopher Haydon in 2026

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rose Theatre has announced Three Men in a Boat, a riotous new comedy written by Al Smith, based on the classic novel by Jerome K. Jerome.

The show will be the latest Rose Theatre production directed by Christopher Haydon, after the success of Ava Pickett's hilarious 21st century adaptation of Emma, performed at the Rose in 2025.



Casting and full creative team to be announced.

The production will play at Rose Theatre in South West London Friday 18 September - Saturday 10 October 2026 (Press Performance: Wednesday 23 September).

Christopher Haydon, Rose Theatre Artistic Director, said: “When I first read Jerome K Jerome's Three Men in a Boat, I couldn't believe how laugh out loud funny it was - despite being over 130 years old. The fact that the story begins in Kingston made it feel like a complete no-brainer for us to do at the Rose. I knew immediately that Al Smith was the right person to adapt - he brings a mix of wit and charm that is a perfect match for Jerome's own style. I can't wait to share this joyful, funny and moving story with our audience.”

Tickets are on presale to Rose Members now with the general sale on Wednesday 25 February, 12pm.