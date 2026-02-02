EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE to Launch 10th Anniversary Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following a three-year West End residency, two sold-out UK & Ireland Tours and Amazon Studios award-winning film, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will return for the 10th Anniversary Tour featuring a brand new song from Dan Gillespie Sells and Tom MacRae. It will open in Leeds 10 years after the original opening at the Sheffield Crucible prior to the West End, national tours and playing across the world including USA, Korea, Japan and Italy. Jamie is coming home to the UK again for possibly the last time.

The tour will open at Leeds Grand Theatre on 15 January 2027 before visiting Chester, Sunderland, Sheffield, Manchester, Wimbledon, Liverpool, Glasgow, Birmingham, Aylesbury, Oxford, and Woking. Further tour dates and casting to be announced.

Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield. Jamie doesn’t quite fit in. Jamie is terrified about the future. Jamie is going to be a sensation.

Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight. Time to make your dreams come true.

Jonathan Butterell (Director), Dan Gillespie Sells (Music) and Tom MacRae (book and lyrics) said “It will be 10 years in February next year since Jamie New first stepped out into the world. 10 years since the people of Sheffield laughed and cried and celebrated his story at The Crucible. 10 years since Nica Burns and Nimax Theatres brought Jamie to London and sent him off dancing on his own two sparkling feet.

Jamie’s courage in unveiling himself in all his glorious, fabulous joy has been applauded by millions of people in dozens of countries, and next year, to celebrate the show’s 10th birthday, he will be returning home to stages all around the UK.

We were inspired by the true story of Jamie and Margaret Campbell, and we are thrilled that their story is still inspiring the world with its sass-filled magic.

We could not be more grateful for the Jamie family we share across the globe, and are so excited to bring a new Jamie, Margaret, Pritti, Hugo, Ray, Miss Hedge and Dean, plus all the wonderful drag queens and year 11s, back together and out into UK theatres next year. In the place where we belong.”

Leeds Grand Theatre

Friday 15 – Saturday 23 January 2027

General on sale: Friday 13 February

Storyhouse Theatre, Chester

Tuesday 26 January – Saturday 2 February 2027

General on sale: Friday 6 February

Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury

Tuesday 2 – Saturday 6 February 2027

General on sale: Friday 6 February

Sunderland Empire

Tuesday 9 – Saturday 13 February 2027

General on sale: Friday 6 February

Festival Theatre, Edinburgh

Tuesday 16 – Saturday 20 February 2027

General on sale: Friday 13 February

Wolverhampton Grand

Monday 22 – Saturday 27 February 2027

General on sale: Friday 6 February

Wycombe Swan

Tuesday 2 – Saturday 6 March 2027

Sheffield Lyceum

Monday 8 – Saturday 13 March 2027

General on sale: Saturday 14 March

Manchester Palace Theatre

Monday 15 – Saturday 20 March 2027

General on sale: Friday 6 February

New Wimbledon Theatre

Monday 23 – Saturday 27 March 2027

General on sale: Friday 6 February

Liverpool Empire

Tuesday 30 March – Saturday 3 April 2027

General on sale: Friday 6 February

King’s Theatre, Glasgow

Tuesday 27 April – Saturday 1 May 2027

General on sale: Friday 6 February

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

Tuesday 4 – Saturday 8 May 2027

General on sale: Friday 6 February

Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham

Tuesday 11 – Saturday 15 May 2027

On sale: Friday 13 February

The Alexandra, Birmingham

Monday 17 – Saturday 22 May 2027

General on sale: Friday 6 February

Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury

Tuesday 25 – Saturday 29 May 2027

General on sale: Friday 6 February

Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

Tuesday 1 – Saturday 5 June 2027

On-sale w/c 13 April

Theatre Royal, Nottingham

Tuesday 8 – Saturday 12 June 2027

General on sale: Monday 9 February

New Theatre, Oxford

Tuesday 22 – Saturday 26 June 2027

General on sale: Friday 6 February

New Victoria Theatre, Woking

Monday 28 June – Saturday 3 July 2027

General on sale: Friday 6 February