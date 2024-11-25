THE LITTLE PRINCE Will Make UK Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following sold-out performances in Paris, Sydney, Dubai, and a season on Broadway, The Little Prince, marking the 80th anniversary of its publication in French, will come to London for its UK premiere, from 12 - 16 March, in a new stage production filled with theatrical spectacle, dance, aerial acrobatics, and ground-breaking video mapping technology that bring the classic adventure story loved by generations to life.

Olivier d'Agay, great nephew of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, said: ‘From Book to Stage, now The Little Prince is an adventure beyond the pages, breathing new life into a timeless story. This production is more than a show, it's an homage to the wonder of childhood, echoing the innocence and wisdom Saint-Exupéry so beautifully captured. This production touches the souls and hearts of all who watch, gently reminding us how to see the world anew with the pure, simple eyes of a child, and inspiring us to let our imaginations soar to the farthest reaches of the universe. The Little Prince on stage stands as a tribute to the eternal child within, inviting us to rediscover dreams long forgotten and gaze at the stars with renewed wonder.'

Produced by Broadway Entertainment Group, The Little Prince comes to life in a magical first-class theatre spectacular live on stage. Experience a constellation of compelling characters and colorful costumes. Leap into a vivid universe of dance, music, projections, and acrobatics. Immerse yourself in a uniquely innovative international stage production that will capture your heart and challenge your imagination.

The award-winning creative team for The Little Prince is led by director and choreographer Anne Tournié, with libretto adaptation and co-direction by Chris Mouron; original music by Terry Truck; video design by Marie Jumelin; costume design by Peggy Housset; lighting design by Stéphane Fritsch; sound design by Tristan Viscogliosi; video projection by Etienne Beaussart; hair and makeup by Carmen Arbues Miro; and props by Aurélie Gandilhon.

Director Anne Tournié said, ‘We are thrilled for our company to continue The Little Prince's world journey to London. On his journey, the Little Prince shares a message of humanity with the many different people and cultures he encounters. We are humbled to bring his story of friendship, loneliness, love, and caring for others and our planet back to the melting pot where Antoine de Saint-Exupéry first created this beloved tale.'

Generations around the world love The Little Prince. The international book phenomenon has sold a stunning 200 million copies, becoming the second most translated book in modern history in 250 languages. Along the way this beautiful adaptation of the timeless classic has taught so many that what is essential is invisible to the eye.

The production will be performed in French with English surtitles. Tickets for The Little Prince are on general sale from 29 November.

