THE KARATE KID THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK Premiere Tour in 2026

A UK premiere production of THE KARATE KID - THE MUSICAL will embark on a major UK Tour next spring, prior to the West End and Broadway. Written by Robert Mark Kamen, screenwriter of the original 1984 movie that launched a 40-year strong global franchise, with music and lyrics by Drew Gasparini, THE KARATE KID - THE MUSICAL will open at New Wimbledon Theatre on Tuesday 28 April, before touring nationwide to Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool, Oxford, Milton Keynes, Glasgow, Sheffield, Sunderland, Birmingham and Cardiff, until Saturday 1 August 2026. Tickets go on sale from today at 10am (further dates to be announced).

The original Karate Kid blockbuster starring Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso and Pat Morita as Mr Miyagi enjoyed spectacular box office success and wide critical acclaim, with Morita receiving an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. The movie fast became a cultural phenomenon, launching a major global franchise that has included three movie sequels, a 2010 remake starring Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan and the popular Netflix series Cobra Kai (2018 – 2025). This year saw the release of the sixth movie, Karate Kid: Legends starring Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio. THE KARATE KID - THE MUSICAL received its world premiere in St. Louis, USA in 2022, playing to sold out houses with rave reviews from audiences and critics alike.

Bringing the original, now legendary 1984 film to life on stage, this heart-felt coming of age story is reimagined through movement, music, and raw, energetic storytelling. At its heart is the powerful bond between Daniel LaRusso and Mr. Miyagi, who teaches that karate isn't about fighting, it's about balance, dignity, and respect.

A Tony Award-winning design team transforms iconic cinematic moments into an emotionally charged, kinetic stage experience. Honouring the roots of the timeless story, this musical celebrates resilience, mentorship, and the quiet strength that bridges generations. Destiny is in your hands - wax on - wax off.

THE KARATE KID writer and creator Robert Mark Kamen says: “William Goldman said about Hollywood "No one knows anything." He was right. Who knew that 43 years after I wrote the original script for THE KARATE KID, we would see these very same characters acting and singing on the British stage in a story that is as fresh and universally relevant as it was four decades ago.”

Written by Robert Mark Kamen with music and lyrics by Drew Gasparini, THE KARATE KID - THE MUSICAL is directed by Amon Miyamoto, with choreography by Keone and Mari Madrid, scenic design by Derek McLane, costume design by Ayako Maeda, lighting design by Bradley King, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by Peter Nigrini, orchestrations by John Clancy, music supervisor and arrangements by Andrew Resnick, wigs and hair design by Tommy Kurzman. Produced by Naoya Kinoshita, Kumiko Yoshii, John Gore and Kenny Wax. Casting to be announced.

Tour Dates

Tue 28 Apr – Sat 9 May

WIMBLEDON New Wimbledon Theatre

93 The Broadway, London SW19 1QG

atgtickets.com/wimbledon

Tue 12 - Sat 23 May

MANCHESTER Palace Theatre

97 Oxford Street, Manchester M1 6FT

atgtickets.com/manchester

Tue 26 – Sat 30 May

LEEDS Grand Theatre - ONSALE SOON

46 New Briggate, Leeds LS1 6NU

leedsheritagetheatres.com | 0113 243 0808

Tue 2 – Sat 6 June

LIVERPOOL Empire Theatre

Lime St, Liverpool L1 1JE

atgtickets.com/liverpool

Tue 9 – Sat 13 June

OXFORD New Theatre

24-26 George Street, Oxford OX1 2AG

atgtickets.com/oxford

Tue 16 – Sat 20 June

MILTON KEYNES Milton Keynes Theatre

500 Marlborough Gate, Milton Keynes MK9 3NZ

atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

Tue 30 Jun – Sat 4 July

GLASGOW Theatre Royal

297 Bath Street, Glasgow G2 4JN

atgtickets.com/Glasgow

Tue 7 – Sat 11 July

SHEFFIELD Lyceum Theatre

55 Norfolk Street, Sheffield S1 1DA

sheffieldtheatres.co.uk | 0114 249 6000

Tue 14 – Sat 18 July

SUNDERLAND Empire

4-5 High St, West Sunderland SR1 3EX

atgtickets.com/sunderland

Tue 21 – Sat 25 July

BIRMINGHAM The Alexandra

Suffolk Street Queensway, Birmingham B5 4DS

atgtickets.com/birmingham

Tue 28 July – Sat 1 Aug

CARDIFF Wales Millennium Centre - ONSALE SOON

Bute Place, Cardiff CF10 5AL

wmc.org.uk | 029 2063 6464

Further dates to be announced.