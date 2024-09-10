Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wright&Grainger's THE GODS THE GODS THE GODS opens tonight at Underbelly Cavendish Square.

Performed live as a 12-track album, THE GODS THE GODS THE GODS weaves together four stories with big beats, heavy basslines, soaring melodies and heart-stopping spoken word.

It's a show about what we continually look for outside of ourselves, and what we might find in the people who surround us. Wright&Grainger summon the ancient gods to love, to mourn and to hope.

Performed as a live gig on three stages which surround the crowd, the show is an uplifting communal experience which invites you - the gods - to take up your own power and dance, sing and shout.

Following award winning runs in Australia in 2023, this life-affirming cult hit returns to London for two weeks only.

On returning to London Wright&Grainger said:

“We couldn't be happier to be heading back to the big smoke with THE GODS THE GODS THE GODS. Earlier this year we had a blast running for a packed weekend in the heart of Soho in Underbelly's Boulevard. Now, head a stone's thrown to their festival in Cavendish Square feels like a real treat. We're heading down after a packed, acclaimed season in Edinburgh. THE GODS THE GODS THE GODS is a huge show about community, about collective euphoria, and about a galvanising piece of gig theatre. It's a show full of big beats, heavy basslines, soaring melodies and searing spoken word. It's about where the everyday meets the mythological. Telling these stories in the middle of one of the most bustling cities on the planet is a dream. Each night we get to build a fleeting community in a beautiful festival in Cavendish Square. If you've seen the show already, we'd love you to come back, to bring a pal or two, to get the album in your ears and come have a sing and a dance with us. We don't get to London a lot - we're stoked to be heading back.”

Wright&Grainger make hugely acclaimed adaptations of ancient stories, bringing them bang up to date told through soaring live music and heart stopping spoken word. Their shows ORPHEUS, HELIOS and THE GODS THE GODS THE GODS have played over a thousand times around the world, scooping up awards in the UK, Australia and New Zealand playing at venues and festivals including Sydney Opera House, Brunswick Picture House, Theatr Clwyd and Underbelly's Boulevard Theatre in Soho.

Their latest show HALF MAN // HALF BULL has just had a critically acclaimed sell out run at Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Dates: 10-21 September

Reviewers From: 11 September

Time: 7pm (60min)

Tickets: from £26.50 at https://www.underbellyfestival.com/events-display/the-gods-the-gods-the-gods

Age Rating: 14+

