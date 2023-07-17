THE FOREIGNERS' PANTO Comes to BOLD Theatre in October

The production will open in preview on 3 October and run until 28 October, with a press night on 5 October.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

POPULAR

West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway Photo 1 West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway
Matt Doyle Will Star as Frank Sinatra in World Premiere of SINATRA THE MUSICAL Photo 2 Matt Doyle Will Star as Frank Sinatra in World Premiere of SINATRA THE MUSICAL
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 3 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Show Of The Month: AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Prince Edward Theatre Photo 4 Show Of The Month: AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Prince Edward Theatre

THE FOREIGNERS' PANTO Comes to BOLD Theatre in October

BOLD Theatre will present the world premiere of Shani Erez' political comedy play with songs The Foreigners' Panto. The production will open in preview on 3 October and run until 28 October, with a press night on 5 October. Tickets are on sale now from Click Here

Love pantos? With original songs & music, comedy routine and your classic/mandatory audience participation, this show is just for you! 

Hate them? That's great, because The Foreigners' Panto is not a panto. Alongside the joy and silliness, the play offers sharp insights and questions into Britishness and immigrant experience in this country.

Have no idea what pantos are? Wonderful! Because neither does the company. In fact, they can't even get the dates right..
 

The Foreigners' Panto is a political musical comedy about a group of immigrants trying to put on their own version of a traditional British pantomime; both a heartwarming madcap comedy-of-errors and a sharp satire on lives of immigrants in the UK - told through their eyes. 

Written by Middle Eastern theatre maker Shani Erez and based on her personal experience of facing deportation from the UK, The Foreigners' Panto has original songs with music composed by Tomer Run & Shani Erez. Created by an internationally diverse team and performed by a 1st & 2nd generation immigrant acting company, The Foreigners' Panto takes a British classic, reclaims it and turns it on its head.

Set in a 1950s office block at the heart of Elephant & Castle that was originally a brewery, BOLD Theatre is a daring new theatre space. Founded by Sarah Davey-Hull who sadly died last year, the company is now run by her friends, the BOLD associates, who are determined to continue Sarah's mission. Through renting out rehearsal space the company is able to use 100% of its profits to fund some of the work it does: offering cheaper rehearsal space for freelancers and independent theatre companies; partnering on ACE applications; mentorship; providing workshops to professionals in the industry; writer rooms; self-tape rooms and supporting migrant companies. BOLD also uses the money to produce its own shows - the immersive show production What They Forgot to Tell Us and the BOLD Beginnings film series. The company  also runs programmes like the BOLD Makers Scheme (which celebrates devising & collaborative ways of creating theatre - providing space, mentors, access training, money and filming to three companies creating new work);  and BOLD Playwrights Scheme - nurturing the development of two award-winning playwrights over 6 months, with dramaturgy, actor workshops and an industry reading. 




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
THE HOMECOMNING and NACHTLAND Set For the Young Vic in 2023/24 Photo
THE HOMECOMNING and NACHTLAND Set For the Young Vic in 2023/24

Matthew Dunster and Patrick Marber will be at the helm of two major upcoming productions at the Young Vic, Harold Pinter’s powerful masterpiece The Homecoming and the UK premiere of Marius von Mayenburg’s thrilling new satire, Nachtland.  Learn more about both shows here!

2
Anniversary Programme Announced for The Australian Ballets Summer Season at the Royal Oper Photo
Anniversary Programme Announced for The Australian Ballet's Summer Season at the Royal Opera House

Ahead of its summer season at London’s Royal Opera House, The Australian Ballet has unveiled the full programme for its 60th anniversary celebration performance as well as the casting for George Balanchine's triptych Jewels.

3
Fuel Reveals Lineup of Autumn 2023 Programming; FLIP!, Inua Ellams, and More! Photo
Fuel Reveals Lineup of Autumn 2023 Programming; FLIP!, Inua Ellams, and More!

Fuel has announced its programme of work for autumn 2023. Fuel favourite Inua Ellams has three projects including a special edition of his much loved night-time cultural walking tour through an urban space The Midnight Run, this time celebrating the revival of the City of London’s famous ancient Batholomew Fair. Learn more about the full lineup here!

4
Kylie Minogue to Appear Digitally in I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY Photo
Kylie Minogue to Appear Digitally in I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY

Full casting has been released for I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY: THE STOCK AITKEN WATERMAN MUSICAL. It was also announced that Kylie Minogue will digitally appear throughout the show as a specially created character unique to the musical.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch the All New Trailer For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace Video Video: Watch the All New Trailer For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace
Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS Video
Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant Video
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant
First Look at an All New Trailer For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Video
First Look at an All New Trailer For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HERE LIES LOVE
PETER PAN GOES WRONG
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
FUNNY GIRL
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Recommended For You