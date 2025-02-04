THE CRUCIBLE and More Set For Shakespeare's Globe Summer Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Shakespeare’s Globe has announced its Summer Season, running from April – October 2025. Learn more about the full upcoming lineup below!

Romeo and Juliet runs from 25 April to 2 August, directed by Associate Artistic Director Sean Holmes (Much Ado About Nothing, 2024, The Comedy of Errors, 2023-24). Abdul Sessay and Lola Shalam will star as Romeo and Juliet as The Globe Theatre transforms into the dark brooding world of the American West where a blood feud between two sworn enemies erupts with brutal consequences. The cast also includes Niamh James as Abram/Cover, Roman Asde as Benvolio, Léa des Garets as Lady Capulet, John Lightbody as Friar Lawrence, Michael Elcock as Mercutio, Jamie-Rose Monk as Nurse, and Rawaed Asde as Tybalt. Sean’s previous work for the Globe includes Much Ado About Nothing (2024), The Comedy of Errors (2023 & 2024), The Winter’s Tale (2023), The Tempest (2022), Twelfth Night (2021), Hamlet (2021) Metamorphoses (2021), Henry VI (2020), Richard III (2020), and A Midsummer Night’s Dream (2019). Sean recently co-directed Cowbois with Charlie Josephine (I, Joan). Before the Globe, Sean was the Artistic Director of the Lyric Hammersmith. Romeo and Juliet will be designed by Paul Wills, with Grant Olding as Composer, Maisie Carter as Fight Director, Tamsin Hurtado-Clarke as Movement Director, Text by Si Trinder, and Voice by Liz Flint. Romeo and Juliet is cast by Becky Paris, Head of Casting at Shakespeare’s Globe.

The Crucible written by Arthur Miller runs from 8 May to 12 July, directed by Ola Ince (Othello). This production of revolutionary American playwright Arthur Miller’s seminal play about Salem in 1692, and McCarthy’s 1950’s America, marks the first time a modern classic will be performed in The Globe Theatre. When rumours grow that a group of girls are practicing witchcraft, mass hysteria sweeps through the town of Salem, Massachusetts. Ola is a critically acclaimed, award-winning theatre, film, and opera director. Her previous work for the Globe includes Othello (2024) and Romeo and Juliet (2021). Ola was an Artistic Associate at The Royal Court Theatre from 2018-2022, and Artistic Associate at the Lyric Hammersmith and Theatre Royal Stratford East in 2016. Other theatre credits include Once On This Island (Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre), Christmas in the Sunshine (Unicorn Theatre), Heart (Minetta Lane Theatre, NYC), Is God Is & Poet in da Corner (Royal Court Theatre), The Knife of Dawn (Royal Opera House), Viral (Headlong Theatre and Century Films), Appropriate (Donmar), The Convert, Dutchman (Young Vic), and Twilight: Los Angeles 1992 (Gate Theatre). The Crucible will be designed by Amelia Jane Hankin, with Lindsay McAllister as Assistant Director, Renell Shaw as Composer, and Voice and Text by Annemette Verspeak.

The Merry Wives of Windsor runs from 4 July until 20 September, directed by Sean Holmes. Elizabethan propriety dissolves into beautiful chaos in this story of mischief, madness, and metamorphoses. Boisterous, and disreputable knight Sir John Falstaff hatches a plan to restore his fortunes by seducing two wealthy housewives, Mistress Ford and Mistress Page, who decide to play a few tricks of their own. The Merry Wives of Windsor will be designed by Grace Smart, Text by Si Trinder, and Voice by Gary Horner.

Twelfth Night, or What You Will runs from 8 August to 25 October, directed by Robin Belfield (Princess Essex, Globe). Shakespeare’s dizzying tragicomedy sweeps into The Globe Theatre in an intoxicating whirlwind, where love can be as changeable as the weather. Robin is a theatre director, writer, and educator. His directorial credits include Mother Goose (Theatre Royal Winchester), Princess Essex (Globe), Twelfth Night, The Merchant of Venice, Sapho and Phao (RSC), Blue/Orange, Red Velvet, You Can’t Take It With You, Vincent in Brixton, The Odd Couple (Richard Burton Company, RWCMD), Alice in Wonderland, Peter Pan, The Adventures of Pinocchio, Arabian Nights, The Wind in the Willows, Treasure Island (Watermill Theatre), The Santa Trap, Here Be Monsters (UK Tour), Walking the Chains, Trade It? (Show of Strength, Bristol), The Twits, Charlotte’s Web, A Christmas Carol (Dukes Theatre, Lancaster), The Entertainer, Oleanna, Othello, Kiss of the Spiderwoman, Duck Variations (Nuffield Theatre, Southampton), Machinal, and Anna Karenina (Oxford School of Drama). Twelfth Night, or What You Will will be designed by Jean Chan, with Simon Slater as Composer and Ingrid Mackinnon as Movement Director.

Troilus and Cressida runs from 26 September to 26 October, directed by Owen Horsley (Twelfth Night, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre). Shakespeare’s genre-defying satirical study of appearance versus reality, sees two opposing worlds of Greece and Troy clash in this rarely performed play. Owen is an Associate Artist of the Royal Shakespeare Company, where he has directed Henry VI: Rebellion, Wars of the Roses, Maydays by David Edgar, Salome by Oscar Wilde, and The Famous Victories of Henry V. Owen was Associate Director on the RSC King and Country Tour, working with Gregory Doran on Richard II, Henry IV Part 1 and 2, and Henry V (2013-16). Directing credits also include Diana: The Musical (Hammersmith Apollo), Into the Woods (RWCMD), La Cenerentola (Nevill Holt Opera), Linck & Mülhahn (Hampstead Theatre), A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Garsington Opera), Henry V (Shanghai Dramatic Arts Centre), and The Picture of Dorian Gray (Watermill Theatre). Owen is also an Associate Director for Cheek by Jowl. Troilus and Cressida will be designed by Ryan Dawson-Laight.

Following the success of Twelfth Night in 2023, the ‘Cue Scripts’ experiment returns on Sunday 14 September with A Midsummer Night’s Dream: For One Night Only, putting the original process at the heart of the Globe. The production will see a company of actors all meeting for the first time on the day of performance. The evening promises nothing but joy when both artists and audience take part in this ultra-live theatrical experiment. Following directing Twelfth Night: For One Night Only, Blanche McIntyre returns to the Globe, having most recently directed Antony and Cleopatra (2024). Other directorial credits include The Invention of Love (Hampstead Theatre), and The Merry Wives of Windsor (RSC).

Rough Magic runs from 19 July – 23 August in the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse. Co-produced by Shakespeare’s Globe and Splendid Productions, the summer 2024 hit returns with a supernaturally silly adventure featuring the Weird Sisters of Macbeth. Globe Director of Education Lucy Cuthbertson (Director of Olivier award-nominated Midsummer Mechanicals, 2022; and Playing Shakespeare with Deutsche Bank: Romeo & Juliet, 2023) directs, with additional direction from Splendid Productions’ Kerry Frampton. Rough Magic is written by Kerry Frampton and Ben Hales and designed by Rose Revitt, with Kate Webster as Choreographer, John Bulleid as Illusion Designer, and Claire Llewellyn as Fight Director.

Our flagship project for secondary schools, Playing Shakespeare with Deutsche Bank, returns for its 19th year with a production of Macbeth in The Globe Theatre. This gripping 90-minute production is created especially for young people and designed to support the curriculum. Public performances from 13 March – 20 April will run alongside the previously announced schools’ project, supported by Deutsche Bank. Opening on 6 March, there are over 26,000 free tickets for pupils aged 11-16 at London and Birmingham state schools, with subsidised tickets for schools nationwide and a range of accessible performances including Integrated BSL. The production will be directed by Shakespeare’s Globe’s Director of Education, Lucy Cuthbertson.

Supported by Playwright’s ’73, Sarah Dickenson will be joining Shakespeare’s Globe and Exeter Northcott Theatre as Writer-in-Residence. The Globe will provide Sarah with dramaturgical support to write her next play and invite her into the artistic life of the building. This is the first time the Globe has hosted a writer in the scheme's 52-year history. Sarah worked as a dramaturg on recent Globe Theatre productions Princess Essex (2024) and I, Joan (2022) and writer of the Northcott’s acclaimed The Commotion Time.

Sarah Dickenson says: “I am thrilled that I am going to have the opportunity to be fostered by both the Northcott and the Globe for this residency - two theatres whose work I have long been passionate about and whose expertise on the dynamic between the stage, the audience and the world beyond the playhouse, I am keen to learn from. I am so grateful to Peggy Ramsay, the Northcott and the Globe for this opportunity and can't wait to start!”

