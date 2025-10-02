THE CHOIR OF MAN Will Embark on UK Tour in 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE CHOIR OF MAN, the Olivier award-nominated international hit musical, have announced an inaugural UK Tour for 2026. Embarking on a major 38-week tour, the production will open at New Wimbledon Theatre on Saturday 14 March, touring nationwide until 5 December 2026.

THE CHOIR OF MAN is the best trip to your local you'll ever have. Here, a cast of nine (extra)ordinary guys combine beautiful harmonies and foot-stomping singalongs with world-class tap dance and soulful storytelling.

Featuring hits from artists such as Queen, Luther Vandross, Sia, Paul Simon, Adele, Guns & Roses, Avicii and Katy Perry to name but a few, this uplifting celebration of community and friendship offers something for everyone - including free beer! This is feel-good, foot-stomping entertainment so good you’ll want to come back and see it again and again.

Nic Doodson, Creator and Director says: “It’s a huge moment for us to launch THE CHOIR OF MAN’s very first UK national tour. It’s incredible to see how far the show has come from our start at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2017 and now, after four years in London’s West End, Olivier Award recognition, and multiple tours across Europe, Australia, and our fourth U.S. national tour in 2026, it feels incredibly special to finally be taking the show on the road at home. Bringing our pub to audiences across the UK has always been a dream.”

THE CHOIR OF MAN has previously played three sold-out seasons at the Sydney Opera House and multiple sold-out US and European tours. The show is set to embark on its fourth North American tour from December to March 2026, playing in 45 cities, with 68 shows including two residencies in West Palm Beach and returning to Cleveland. THE CHOIR OF MAN’s West End journey at the Arts Theatre began in 2021 where it has enjoyed over 1000 performances with many sold-out shows and an Olivier award nomination for ‘Best Entertainment or Comedy Play’. The West End production continues to run at the Arts Theatre until 4 January 2026. In 2023 the show announced partnerships with suicide prevention charity CALM (The Campaign Against Living Miserably), and in 2025 came together with Signature Brew as the show’s Official Alcohol-Free Beer Partner.

THE CHOIR OF MAN is created by Nic Doodson and Andrew Kay, directed by Nic Doodson, with musical supervision, vocal arrangements and orchestrations by Jack Blume, movement direction and choreography by FREDDIE HUDDLESTON, monologues written by BEN NORRIS, scenic design by Oli Townsend, lighting design by Richard Dinnen, costume design and co-scenic design by Verity Sadler, sound design by Sten Severson, casting by Debbie O’Brien. Casting to be announced.

The UK Tour is produced by HH Productions, Nic Doodson, Andrew Kay, Global Creative and Kenny Wax.

Tour Dates

Sat 14 - Sat 21 Mar

WIMBLEDON New Wimbledon Theatre

93 The Broadway, London SW19 1QG

atgtickets.com/wimbledon

Tue 24 - Sat 28 Mar

BATH Theatre Royal

Sawclose, Bath BA1 1ET

theatreroyal.org.uk | 01224 448844

Tue 31 Mar - Sat 04 Apr

CAMBRIDGE Arts Theatre - ONSALE SOON

6 St Edward’s Pasage, Cambridge CB2 3PJ

cambridgeartstheatre.com | 01223 503333

Tue 7 – Sat 11 Apr

COVENTRY Belgrade Theatre

Belgrade Square, Corporation St, Coventry CV1 1GS

belgrade.co.uk | 024 7655 3055

Tue 14 – Sat 18 Apr

PETERBOROUGH New Theatre

46 Broadway, Peterborough PE1 1RS

newtheatre-peterborough.com | 01733 852992

Tue 21 - Sat 25 Apr

BRIGHTON Theatre Royal

New Road, Brighton BN1 1SD

atgtickets.com/Brighton

Tue 28 Apr - Sat 02 May

GLASGOW Theatre Royal

282 Hope St, Glasgow G2 3QA

atgtickets.com/glasgow

Tue 05 - Sat 09 May

MANCHESTER Opera House

3 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HP

atgtickets.com/manchester

Tue 12 - Sat 16 May

SUNDERLAND Empire

4-5 High St, West Sunderland SR1 3EX

atgtickets.com/sunderland

Tue 19 - Sat 23 May

CARDIFF Wales Millennium Centre - ONSALE SOON

Bute Place, Cardiff CF10 5AL

wmc.org.uk | 029 2063 6464

Tue 26 - Sat 30 May

MILTON KEYNES Milton Keynes Theatre

500 Marlborough Gate, Milton Keynes MK9 3NZ

atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

Tue 09 - Sat 13 Jun

NOTTINGHAM Theatre Royal - ONSALE SOON

Theatre Square, Nottingham NG1 5ND

trch.co.uk | 0115 989 5555

Tue 16 - Sat 20 Jun

SHEFFIELD Lyceum Theatre - ONSALE SOON

55 Norfolk Street, Sheffield S1 1DA

sheffieldtheatres.co.uk | 0114 249 6000

Tue 30 Jun – Sat 04 Jul

YORK Grand Opera House

Cumberland Street, York YO1 9SW

atgtickets.com/York

Tue 07 - Sat 11 Jul

LEICESTER Curve - ONSALE SOON

60 Rutland St, Leicester LE1 1SB

curveonline.co.uk | 0116 242 3595

Tue 14 - Sat 18 Jul

BIRMINGHAM The Alexandra

Suffolk Street Queensway, Birmingham B5 4DS

atgtickets.com/birmingham

Tue 21 - Sat 25 Jul

MALVERN Theatres - ONSALE SOON

Grange Road, Great Malvern, Worcs WR14 3HB

malvern-theatres.co.uk | 01684 892277

Tue 28 Jul - Sat 01 Aug

CANTERBURY Marlowe Theatre - ONSALE SOON

The Friars, Canterbury CT1 2AS

marlowetheatre.com | 01227 787787

Tue 04 - Sat 08 Aug

COLCHESTER Mercury Theatre - ONSALE SOON

Balkerne Gate, Colchester CO1 1PT

mercurytheatre.co.uk | 01206 573948

Tue 11 - Sat 15 Aug

CHELTENHAM Everyman Theatre - ONSALE SOON

Regent Street, Cheltenham, GL50 1HQ

everymantheatre.org.uk | 01242 572573

Tue 18 - Sat 22 Aug

CHESTER Storyhouse

Hunter Street, Chester CH1 2AR

storyhouse.com | 0844 815 7202

Tue 25 - Sat 29 Aug

RICHMOND Theatre

Little Green, Richmond TW9 1QJ

atgtickets.com/richmond

Tue 01 - Sat 05 Sep

AYLESBURY Waterside Theatre

Exchange St, Aylesbury HP20 1UG

atgtickets.com/aylesbury

Tue 15 - Sat 19 Sep

SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion - ONSALE SOON

Station Rd, Southend-on-Sea SS0 7RA

thecliffspavilion.co.uk | 0343 310 0030

Tue 22 - Sat 26 Sep

GUILDFORD Yvonne Arnaud Theatre - ONSALE SOON

Millbrook, Guildford, Surrey GU1 3UX

01483 44 00 00 | yvonne-arnaud.co.uk

Tue 29 Sep - Sat 03 Oct

SWINDON Wyvern Theatre - ONSALE SOON

Theatre Square, Swindon SN1 1QN

swindontheatres.co.uk | 0343 310 0040

Tue 06 - Sat 10 Oct

NORTHAMPTON Royal & Derngate

19-21 Guildhall Rd, Northampton NN1 1DP

royalandderngate.co.uk | 01604 624811

Tue 20 - Sat 24 Oct

WOLVERHAMPTON Grand Theatre

Lichfield Street, Wolverhampton, WV1 1DE

grandtheatre.co.uk | 01902 42 92 12

Tue 03 – Sat 07 Nov

SOUTHAMPTON Mayflower Theatre - ONSALE SOON

Empire Lane, Southampton, SO15 1AP

mayflower.org.uk | 02380 711811

Tue 24 - Sat 28 Nov

HIGH WYCOMBE Swan Theatre - ONSALE SOON

St Mary St, High Wycombe HP11 2XE

wycombeswan.co.uk | 0343 310 0060

Tue 01 - Sat 05 Dec

EDINBURGH Festival Theatre - ONSALE SOON

13-29 Nicolson St, Edinburgh EH8 9FT

capitaltheatres.com | 0131 529 6000