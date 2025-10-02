THE CHOIR OF MAN Will Embark on UK Tour in 2026

The production will open at New Wimbledon Theatre on Saturday 14 March, touring nationwide until 5 December 2026.
THE CHOIR OF MAN, the Olivier award-nominated international hit musical, have announced an inaugural UK Tour for 2026. Embarking on a major 38-week tour, the production will open at New Wimbledon Theatre on Saturday 14 March, touring nationwide until 5 December 2026.
THE CHOIR OF MAN is the best trip to your local you'll ever have. Here, a cast of nine (extra)ordinary guys combine beautiful harmonies and foot-stomping singalongs with world-class tap dance and soulful storytelling.
Featuring hits from artists such as Queen, Luther Vandross, Sia, Paul Simon, Adele, Guns & Roses, Avicii and Katy Perry to name but a few, this uplifting celebration of community and friendship offers something for everyone - including free beer! This is feel-good, foot-stomping entertainment so good you’ll want to come back and see it again and again.
Nic Doodson, Creator and Director says: “It’s a huge moment for us to launch THE CHOIR OF MAN’s very first UK national tour. It’s incredible to see how far the show has come from our start at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2017 and now, after four years in London’s West End, Olivier Award recognition, and multiple tours across Europe, Australia, and our fourth U.S. national tour in 2026, it feels incredibly special to finally be taking the show on the road at home. Bringing our pub to audiences across the UK has always been a dream.”
THE CHOIR OF MAN has previously played three sold-out seasons at the Sydney Opera House and multiple sold-out US and European tours. The show is set to embark on its fourth North American tour from December to March 2026, playing in 45 cities, with 68 shows including two residencies in West Palm Beach and returning to Cleveland. THE CHOIR OF MAN’s West End journey at the Arts Theatre began in 2021 where it has enjoyed over 1000 performances with many sold-out shows and an Olivier award nomination for ‘Best Entertainment or Comedy Play’. The West End production continues to run at the Arts Theatre until 4 January 2026. In 2023 the show announced partnerships with suicide prevention charity CALM (The Campaign Against Living Miserably), and in 2025 came together with Signature Brew as the show’s Official Alcohol-Free Beer Partner.
THE CHOIR OF MAN is created by Nic Doodson and Andrew Kay, directed by Nic Doodson, with musical supervision, vocal arrangements and orchestrations by Jack Blume, movement direction and choreography by FREDDIE HUDDLESTON, monologues written by BEN NORRIS, scenic design by Oli Townsend, lighting design by Richard Dinnen, costume design and co-scenic design by Verity Sadler, sound design by Sten Severson, casting by Debbie O’Brien. Casting to be announced.
The UK Tour is produced by HH Productions, Nic Doodson, Andrew Kay, Global Creative and Kenny Wax.
Sat 14 - Sat 21 Mar
WIMBLEDON New Wimbledon Theatre
93 The Broadway, London SW19 1QG
Tue 24 - Sat 28 Mar
BATH Theatre Royal
Sawclose, Bath BA1 1ET
theatreroyal.org.uk | 01224 448844
Tue 31 Mar - Sat 04 Apr
CAMBRIDGE Arts Theatre - ONSALE SOON
6 St Edward’s Pasage, Cambridge CB2 3PJ
cambridgeartstheatre.com | 01223 503333
Tue 7 – Sat 11 Apr
COVENTRY Belgrade Theatre
Belgrade Square, Corporation St, Coventry CV1 1GS
belgrade.co.uk | 024 7655 3055
Tue 14 – Sat 18 Apr
PETERBOROUGH New Theatre
46 Broadway, Peterborough PE1 1RS
newtheatre-peterborough.com | 01733 852992
Tue 21 - Sat 25 Apr
BRIGHTON Theatre Royal
New Road, Brighton BN1 1SD
Tue 28 Apr - Sat 02 May
GLASGOW Theatre Royal
282 Hope St, Glasgow G2 3QA
Tue 05 - Sat 09 May
MANCHESTER Opera House
3 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HP
Tue 12 - Sat 16 May
SUNDERLAND Empire
4-5 High St, West Sunderland SR1 3EX
Tue 19 - Sat 23 May
CARDIFF Wales Millennium Centre - ONSALE SOON
Bute Place, Cardiff CF10 5AL
wmc.org.uk | 029 2063 6464
Tue 26 - Sat 30 May
MILTON KEYNES Milton Keynes Theatre
500 Marlborough Gate, Milton Keynes MK9 3NZ
Tue 09 - Sat 13 Jun
NOTTINGHAM Theatre Royal - ONSALE SOON
Theatre Square, Nottingham NG1 5ND
trch.co.uk | 0115 989 5555
Tue 16 - Sat 20 Jun
SHEFFIELD Lyceum Theatre - ONSALE SOON
55 Norfolk Street, Sheffield S1 1DA
sheffieldtheatres.co.uk | 0114 249 6000
Tue 30 Jun – Sat 04 Jul
YORK Grand Opera House
Cumberland Street, York YO1 9SW
Tue 07 - Sat 11 Jul
LEICESTER Curve - ONSALE SOON
60 Rutland St, Leicester LE1 1SB
curveonline.co.uk | 0116 242 3595
Tue 14 - Sat 18 Jul
BIRMINGHAM The Alexandra
Suffolk Street Queensway, Birmingham B5 4DS
Tue 21 - Sat 25 Jul
MALVERN Theatres - ONSALE SOON
Grange Road, Great Malvern, Worcs WR14 3HB
malvern-theatres.co.uk | 01684 892277
Tue 28 Jul - Sat 01 Aug
CANTERBURY Marlowe Theatre - ONSALE SOON
The Friars, Canterbury CT1 2AS
marlowetheatre.com | 01227 787787
Tue 04 - Sat 08 Aug
COLCHESTER Mercury Theatre - ONSALE SOON
Balkerne Gate, Colchester CO1 1PT
mercurytheatre.co.uk | 01206 573948
Tue 11 - Sat 15 Aug
CHELTENHAM Everyman Theatre - ONSALE SOON
Regent Street, Cheltenham, GL50 1HQ
everymantheatre.org.uk | 01242 572573
Tue 18 - Sat 22 Aug
CHESTER Storyhouse
Hunter Street, Chester CH1 2AR
storyhouse.com | 0844 815 7202
Tue 25 - Sat 29 Aug
RICHMOND Theatre
Little Green, Richmond TW9 1QJ
Tue 01 - Sat 05 Sep
AYLESBURY Waterside Theatre
Exchange St, Aylesbury HP20 1UG
Tue 15 - Sat 19 Sep
SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion - ONSALE SOON
Station Rd, Southend-on-Sea SS0 7RA
thecliffspavilion.co.uk | 0343 310 0030
Tue 22 - Sat 26 Sep
GUILDFORD Yvonne Arnaud Theatre - ONSALE SOON
Millbrook, Guildford, Surrey GU1 3UX
01483 44 00 00 | yvonne-arnaud.co.uk
Tue 29 Sep - Sat 03 Oct
SWINDON Wyvern Theatre - ONSALE SOON
Theatre Square, Swindon SN1 1QN
swindontheatres.co.uk | 0343 310 0040
Tue 06 - Sat 10 Oct
NORTHAMPTON Royal & Derngate
19-21 Guildhall Rd, Northampton NN1 1DP
royalandderngate.co.uk | 01604 624811
Tue 20 - Sat 24 Oct
WOLVERHAMPTON Grand Theatre
Lichfield Street, Wolverhampton, WV1 1DE
grandtheatre.co.uk | 01902 42 92 12
Tue 03 – Sat 07 Nov
SOUTHAMPTON Mayflower Theatre - ONSALE SOON
Empire Lane, Southampton, SO15 1AP
mayflower.org.uk | 02380 711811
Tue 24 - Sat 28 Nov
HIGH WYCOMBE Swan Theatre - ONSALE SOON
St Mary St, High Wycombe HP11 2XE
wycombeswan.co.uk | 0343 310 0060
Tue 01 - Sat 05 Dec
EDINBURGH Festival Theatre - ONSALE SOON
13-29 Nicolson St, Edinburgh EH8 9FT
capitaltheatres.com | 0131 529 6000
