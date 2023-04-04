THE BUTTERFLY PROJECT is Now Showing at artsdepot

Working in collaboration with British East and Southeast Asian (BESEA) creatives, Undone Theatre associate artist Joey Jepps have launched a new exhibittion in response to the use of yellow-face in opera. Alongside the show, Undone Theatre have curated a free exhibition documenting their research on the topic and platforming BESEA creatives.

Step into the fascinating world of Madama Butterfly with the expertly curated exhibition by Hoyee Tse and Gabriele Uboldi, and design by Erin Guan. The exhibition is divided into three unique sections, each offering a glimpse into different aspects of this beloved work:

In the ONSTAGE section, you'll be introduced to the themes and evolution of Madama Butterfly, from its origins in 1904 to its present-day relevance.

In the BACKSTAGE section, you'll delve into the social and historical contexts that have shaped the opera, gaining deeper insight into the creative process and production.

And in the interactive finale of the exhibition, the curators invite you to share your own vision for the FUTURE OF OPERA. This is your chance to be a part of shaping the future of this beloved art form and engage in a thought-provoking conversation with other attendees.

"Visitors will explore the social, cultural, and historical contexts that shape the themes and tropes we see onstage. By revealing the inner workings of the production process, we aim to illustrate the behind-thescenes relationships that ultimately determine what audiences experience in the final performance. Finally, you will have the opportunity to learn about the team behind a new show and how it seeks to address the issues raised by the original work."

Gabriele Uboldi, Artistic Director of Undone Theatre and Co-curator of The Butterfly Project

The exhibition acknowledges the undeniable power of Madama Butterfly and aims to provide context, rather than simply banning or 'cancelling' the opera and its authors. By taking Puccini's work seriously and exploring the problematic elements within it, the exhibition aims to empower those who have traditionally been marginalised by it.

The free Exhibition has officially opened at artsdepot and closes on the 15th April 2023. The exhibition will feature a range of workshops and events for all ages aimed at promoting critical thinking and discussion around the politics of identity, both on stage and in broader society. Visitors from all walks of life are encouraged to attend and engage with the exhibition and all its activities.

Workshops and events include:

• The Butterfly Project's Journey - Welcome event and talk with creatives 3pm, 2nd April 2023

• History and Politics of Yellow Face - Panel Discussion 3:30pm, 8th April 2023

• My First Opera Experience - Storytelling on Stage (Family Workshop) 11am, 8th April 2023

• My First Opera Experience - Making Music Together (Family Workshop) 11am, 15th April 2023

"The misrepresentation of Asian identities on stage has real-world consequences, feeding racist prejudices against Asian communities," said associate artist of Undone Theatre Joey Jepps. "We believe it is crucial to deconstruct the harmful tropes perpetuated by Madama Butterfly and work towards a more authentic representation of Asian cultures on stage. Equally, we want audiences to feel empowered to think what they want to think, to share, to engage and to contribute to this important conversation".