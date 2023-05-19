Summer In Battersea Park Returns For 2023

Back due to popular demand for its fourth year, Enable along with Wandsworth Borough Council are bringing you another sizzling series of weekend activity in Battersea Park and beyond!

Over the course of five summer weekends, a selection of South London's premier green spaces will play host to a full programme of FREE activities, events and entertainment fit for all the family. Mark the Battersea Dog Show in your diary, start prepping your picnics for screenings of Wimbledon and book in for free fitness classes, plus much much more.

Another big draw of the Summer In... series is London's largest Beer Garden, located in the heart of Battersea Park! For three weekends in a row starting on Saturday 1st July, the Battersea Park Beer Garden and Street Food Village will be open for business. Head here for an array of bars, delicious cocktails, tasty treats and cool summer tunes; the ideal sunny destination with benches and parasols aplenty. Always free entry and open Saturdays until 7:30pm and Sundays until 7.00pm

Councillor Judi Gasser, Cabinet Member for the Environment says;

"We have some of the best parks in London and this summer's programme of events, including free things for families to do, means everyone can get out, enjoy Battersea Park and other local green spaces and have fun."

WEEKEND ONE: 17th & 18th June

Kicking things off on Saturday 17th on Furzedown Rec & Sunday 18th June at Shillington Gardens, the circus is coming to town! Get set for fun-packed sessions of circus and comedy from the irrepressible Circus Sensible team in their mini-Big Top! Afterwards, slow it down with a free Vinyasa Flow session from Live Karma Yoga, or drop into an art class hosted by Putney School of Art & Design.

On Saturday at Furzedown Rec there's also the chance to take part in the newly launched Furzedown Rec consultation. Funds have been secured to refurbish Furzedown Rec, so come equipped with ideas on how it can be improved! Join the Wandsworth Parks team as they host activities as part of the Great Big Green Week.

WEEKEND TWO: 24 & 25th June

Now in its twentieth year, Live at the Bandstand (Saturday 24th & Sunday 25th June) has always heralded the start of Summer In Battersea Park, and this year is no different with a full weekend of barn-storming brass bands, contemporary jazz and more. Pull up a deck chair and soak up the vibes, featuring local talent from Wandsworth Music Academy and World Heart Beat Foundation, plus a taste of legendary Mr Wonderful's regular Wandsworth Civic Suites Tea Dance sessions. With a bar, street food stalls, kids activities and more, it's the perfect way to spend a sunny afternoon!

WEEKEND THREE: 1st & 2nd July

The Beer Garden doors open just in time for The Ashes 2nd Test! Gather your fellow spectators and settle in front of our big screen to enjoy all the action from The Ashes live from Lord's Cricket Ground with cold beer on tap and plenty of street eats to keep energy levels high. In the event that the 2nd Test finishes early we'll be throwing over to the 2023 Tour de France and other great summer sports coverage on the big screen over the weekend.

Sports not your thing? Run away to the circus! On 1st & 2nd July Circus Sensible and African Acrobatic Circus are both paying a visit to Battersea Park, with a selection of high octane performances and workshops, plus a selection of fairground rides and lots of free activities for all the family.

WEEKEND FOUR: 8th & 9th July

If you're a theatre lover, we have you covered too! On Saturday 8th July follow the escapades of three foolish sailors when theatre troupe Calf2Cow dock at Battersea Park. Expect sea shanties and some good old fashioned slapstick comedy, and stay for a day-long programme of acoustic music next door in the Beer Garden!

If you're feeling adventurous after the performances, take on a challenge of your own and duck and dive along the ultimate inflatable obstacle course! While the activity is only suitable for children ages 5 and over (no adults), there will be a smaller bouncy castle for younger ones to enjoy nearby, or entertain them with art classes hosted by Putney School of Art and Design.

Sunday 9th July is another big day in the calendar... Get set for the pawfect summer afternoon as Battersea Park hosts its famous Battersea Dog Show! There's plenty of both pedigree and just-for-fun novelty classes to enter your favourite pooch into, with Kennel Club judges, have-a-go trick classes, commentary, special guest judges and a doggy shopping area to boot!

Also taking place on Sunday 9th is Wandsworth Armed Forces Day. A chance to show your support for the people who make up the Armed Forces and emergency services community, expect cadet groups, reserves and representation from the London emergency services - with more details coming soon.

WEEKEND FIVE: 15th & 16th July

Anyone for Pimms? On Saturday 15th July join us in the Beer Garden for the climax of the Wimbledon Championships and enjoy all the action from both the men's and women's finals live on our big screen. Grab a drink from the bar or some tasty street eats and get settled in for the big matches with an atmosphere up there with Henman Hill!

Once the spectating is done, have a go yourself and join in with our outdoor gym and yoga sessions! Presented by Enable, pre-book to secure your spot for Zumba, Yoga or a Sound Bath Meditation, drop in for a turn on our 30-foot climbing wall, or even try your hand at a community boxing session!

Did you know that spin classes have now arrived at Battersea Park Millennium Arena? Make spinning your new summer workout with our very own Enable Leisure Spinning Challenge.