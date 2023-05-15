Stephen Triffitt Brings FRANK SINATRA'S SONGS FOR SWINGIN' LOVERS to Cadogan Hall

The performance is on Sunday 11th June 2023, 6.30pm.

For one night only, audiences are invited to take a trip back to a golden era and enjoy a special live performance of the iconic Frank Sinatra album, Songs for Swingin' Lovers!, performed by world-leading Frank Sinatra artist, Stephen Triffitt.

Featuring songs such as You Make Me Feel So Young, Too Marvelous for Words, Old Devil Moon and I've Got You Under My Skin, Songs for Swingin' Lovers! was the first album ever to top the UK Albums Chart way back in 1959. In 2000, the album was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Widely regarded as the master of his craft both here and in the USA, Olivier Award-nominated Triffitt starred as Sinatra for three seasons in Las Vegas, held the role of Ol' Blue Eyes in the original West End production of The Rat Pack: Live from Las Vegas, and has sold out the London Palladium twice with his own solo spectacular.

Triffitt is a broadcast regular, having appeared on Fox TV, CNN, CBS and ITV's This Morning, as well as Christmas specials on both ITV and the BBC. He performed as Frank Sinatra for Simon Cowell's 50th birthday, performed with Bob Geldof, Jools Holland, Mick Jagger and Brian May for Bob Geldof's 50th birthday and has appeared regularly with the BBC Symphony Orchestra, and is the voice of the opening theme from hit TV series Not Going Out.

Backed by the Manhattan Swing Orchestra - a full big band with strings - the Cadogan Hall concert will also feature the captivating voice of up-and-coming British swing star Sam Griffiths, who will perform a selection of big band classics.

This is a rare chance to experience the magic of Frank live, and swingin' lovers everywhere are invited to come along to this ultimate romantic evening of classic Sinatra.




