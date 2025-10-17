 tracker
Stacie Burrows’ NO GOOD DRUNK To Play Greenwich Theatre October 28–29

Award-winning solo show explores generational addiction and memory through music and Southern Gothic storytelling.

Oct. 17, 2025
Following award-winning runs at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Hollywood Fringe, Stacie Burrows will bring her acclaimed solo show No Good Drunk to Greenwich Theatre for two performances only, October 28–29, 2025, in the venue’s Studio space.

Written and performed by Burrows, No Good Drunk is a lyrical and darkly humorous exploration of memory, addiction, and family legacy. The piece traces the writer’s search for the grandfather her mother never knew—“a no good drunk buried somewhere in El Paso”—and becomes a meditation on the invisible wounds of generational trauma.

Blending Southern Gothic tones with multimedia elements, archival footage, recorded testimony, and original songs, the production reflects on the generational impact of alcoholism and domestic abuse while honoring the resilience of the women who endured it.

Burrows said, “My mother is the absolute inspiration for the show. Like her mother before her, they did not live in a society that allowed women to stand in their truth and talk openly about abuse and alcoholic spouses. But I have a voice, and I have the freedom and ability to do so on their behalf.”

No Good Drunk is co-written with Sam Small, directed by Katierose Donohue Enriquez, and produced in association with Feury Developmental. The show received the Best of Feury Developmental Award at the Hollywood Fringe and earned four-star reviews from The Independent, Theatre Weekly, and EdFringe Review.

Performances take place at 7:30 p.m. on October 28 and 29. Tickets are available via greenwichtheatre.org.uk or by calling the box office at 02088 587755.



