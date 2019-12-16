Sophie Isaacs Will Play Katherine Howard in SIX

Producers of critically acclaimed, sell-out smash, SIX today announce that Sophie Isaacs will be crowned the new Katherine Howard in the West End cast. She will join the production at the Arts Theatre on Tuesday 21 January.

Sophie starred as Heather McNamara in the cult West End hit musical 'Heathers', she was Annette in the sold-out critically acclaimed European premiere of 'Cruel Intentions the musical' at last year's Edinburgh Fringe, and is currently starring as Goldilocks in 'Goldilocks and the Three Bears at the London Palladium, Her other major musical theatre roles include Janet in 'The Rocky Horror Show', Frenchy in 'Grease', Sandra Beaumont in 'Made In Dagenham', Amber Von Tussle in 'Hairspray' and Margot in 'Legally Blonde'.

Sophie will replace Vicki Manser, who is leaving SIX to become the alternate Carole KIng in 'Beautiful - The Carole King Musical' on a UK tour.

The current West End Queendom are Jarneia Richard-Noel (as Catherine of Aragon), Courtney Bowman (Anne Boleyn), Natalie Paris (Jane Seymour), Alexia McIntosh (Anna of Cleves), Vicki Manser (Katherine Howard), Danielle Steers (Catherine Parr), with Zara MacIntosh (Alternate Catherine of Aragon and Katherine Howard), Cherelle Jay (Alternate Anne Boleyn and Anna of Cleves), Hana Stewart (Alternate Jane Seymour and Catherine Parr), Collette Guitart (Dance Captain/Understudy).

Critically acclaimed across the UK with a sound-track storming the charts with over 75 million streams to date making it the second highest streaming cast recording in the world, the sell-out intoxicating Tudor take-off is here to stay!

From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take to the mic in SIX to tell their tales, remixing 500 years of historical heartbreak into a 75-minute celebration of 21st century girl power. These Queens may have green sleeves but their lipstick is rebellious red.

Nominated for five 2019 OIivier Awards, including Best New Musical, Best Choreography and Best Costume Design, the West End smash hit SIX is the phenomenon everyone's losing their head over.

The show's 2018 debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe hastened its West End transfer which opened in January 2019. This homegrown histo-remixed pop-concert musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss is rocking the Arts Theatre, London, enjoying an open-ended run - currently booking to July 2020 - and playing to sold out houses.

And the Queens are going global: a Broadway transfer has been announced for February 2020 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, following north American runs in Chicago, Boston, Edmonton and Minnesota. SIX will also open in Australia at the Sydney Opera House in January 2020. It is currently selling out theatres across the UK in a 33-venue tour that continues to summer 2020.

SIX is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with Direction by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, Choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Set Design by Emma Bailey, Costume Design by Gabriella Slade, Lighting Design by Tim Deiling, Sound Design by Paul Gatehouse, Musical Orchestration by Tom Curran, Musical Supervisor Joe Beighton, Associate Choreographer Freya Sands, Musical Director Katy Richardson, Associate Musical Director Arlene McNaught.

SIX is produced by Kenny Wax, Global Musicals and George Stiles.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You