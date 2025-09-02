Sofitel London St James Will Launch THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Afternoon Tea

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This September, Sofitel London St James is presenting a limited-edition Afternoon Tea experience celebrating Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera. Available daily from 16th September to 31st March 2026 between 12pm - 5:30pm.

Inspired by one of the world’s most beloved musicals, this decadent experience has been designed by pastry chef Lerrick Coelho who has split the Afternoon Tea into three ‘acts’ where delicate flavours collide with rich spices and complex textures.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of the Opera has played to over 160 million people in more than 200 cities, 58 territories and 21 languages since it opened in 1986. The original London production, produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Theatre Company (now LW Entertainment), continues to break its own records at His Majesty’s Theatre, Haymarket.

Prices start from £70 per person. This limited-edition experience will be available from 16th September until 31st March 2026. The Afternoon Tea includes a glass of Laurent-Perrier Brut or a Rosé Fizz cocktail for £80 per person. Gluten free, vegetarian and plant-based menus are available.