Social Roundup: See Videos and Tweets From the #MoreThanViable, #NotLowSkilled Social Media Protest
Check out some of the amazing posts from the industry protest!
The Performing Arts sector has united in a social media protest to highlight the urgent need for government help. Using the hashtags #MoreThanViable #NotLowSkilled, creatives and fans are uploading highlights of their skills and support on social media. Check out some of the posts below!
I promise I did something ???#MoreThanViable #NotLowSkilled #IndustryTakeOver #SaveTheArts pic.twitter.com/fSl1afyuIR- Aunty Woo ? (@aunty_willy) October 7, 2020
Apparently our industry is not viable and we are low skilled... so I made a song about it!#safethearts #industrytakeover #morethanviable #notlowskilled #actor #singer #musical #musicaltheatre #theatre #lowskilled #covid_19 #corona #hashtag pic.twitter.com/aarz1piODC- Sam Ebenezer (@_SamEbenezer) October 7, 2020
Yes, this is the cast of Camelot messing around. But that cast can act, sing, dance, write, play every instrument in the orchestra between them, all trained for three years and have degrees. #notlowskilled #morethanviable #IndustryTakeOver pic.twitter.com/haJHBlHhxJ- Caroline Sheen (@SheenCaroline) October 7, 2020
#MoreThanViable #notlowskilled- Dianne Pilkington ? (@dipilky) October 7, 2020
I love my job. I've been doing it for 24 years. Our taxes are good enough, and so are we @RishiSunak .Thanks for starting this a??i?? pic.twitter.com/YABGHlY3K7
The fight from "Sweat" at Donmar choreographed by unskilled ME. #MoreThanViable pic.twitter.com/PeH4DvEaPh- Kate Waters (@Kombat_Kate) October 8, 2020
Your turn Rishi! #SaveTheArts #industrytakeover #MoreThanViable #notlowskilled pic.twitter.com/eqdWd3feSo- Jacqueline Hughes (@_jacquelinehugh) October 7, 2020
I am a theatre and live events photographer and my job is #MoreThanViable #NOTLowSkilled ?? #SaveTheArts #IndustryTakeover pic.twitter.com/P1pZgqn0kz- Shona (@shonalouiseblog) October 7, 2020
We stand in solidarity with all of our friends and colleagues in the theatre industry. All performers, creatives, technicians, wardrobe teams, set decorators, practitioners, front of house and more, we wouldn't be here without you.#MoreThanViable #NotLowSkilled pic.twitter.com/jSyN03XZrp- Mercury Theatre (@mercurytheatre) October 7, 2020
The Arts is #MoreThanViable and #notlowskilled! pic.twitter.com/oM2zDHT6TE- British Theatre Academy (@BTAOnStage) October 7, 2020
#NOTLowSkilled #SaveTheArts #IndustryTakeOver #MoreThanViable Theatre is a lifeline to many. Performers, FOH ,Lighting,Sound, Behind the Scenes and Theatre fans too! pic.twitter.com/WD26n0Axxj- Clare (@theatrenecess) October 7, 2020
3 years at Drama School & 30+ years doing the highly skilled job I love.@RishiSunak #SaveTheArts #MoreThanViable #NotLowSkilled #IndustryTakeOver #Theatre #StageManagement @NationalTheatre pic.twitter.com/7gsinqCDwU- Anna Hill ? (@Blod_wen) October 7, 2020
I am/have been a driver, actor, waiter, Stage Manager, producer, barman, Musical Director, Assistant Director, baker, lighting designer, instructor, teacher, faculty resource officer, charity trustee... what else do you want me to do @RishiSunak ? #NotLowSkilled #MoreThanViable pic.twitter.com/aXApN9Z8u4- Max Topliss (@ToplissMax) October 7, 2020
This is my career, my job, what we all trained and worked hard to achieve. We are viable and we will not stop fighting! We are just lucky to enjoy what we do.#morethanviable #notlowskilled #stagemanager #showcaller #theatre #wemakeevents #thekingandI #musicals pic.twitter.com/UOx6SVdFA1- Jack Conway (@Conway_Jack) October 7, 2020
Yes, Russel! #MoreThanViable #NOTLowSkilled #SaveTheArts https://t.co/NmOufit65g- Paul Hutton (@Smurfypaul) October 7, 2020
#MoreThanViable #NOTLowSkilled #SaveTheArts- Paul Hutton (@Smurfypaul) October 7, 2020
Billy Elliot UK and Ireland tour.
Ensemble / cover Mr Braithwaite pic.twitter.com/5aMpGpRfKT
#MoreThanViable #NOTLowSkilled #SaveTheArts- Paul Hutton (@Smurfypaul) October 7, 2020
Kiss Me Kate - Kilworth House
Ensemble / Harry Trevor pic.twitter.com/aGMvlltLOC
This carpet included.- Matt O'Reilly (@mattoreally) October 7, 2020
2 scenic artists
3 pieces of carpet
14 stencils
22 different colours
And a fire hatch #scenicarts #IndustryTakeOver #MoreThanViable #NOTLowSkilled #SaveTheArts #WeMakeEvents pic.twitter.com/14povCpVQK
#IndustryTakeover 7th October #MoreThanViable #NOTLowSkilled #SaveTheArts- Robbie McMillan (@RobbieMac1991) October 7, 2020
pic.twitter.com/RLFPboRWD6
The creative industry is the fastest growing sector in the UK.- Ryan McBryde (@McBrydeRyan) October 7, 2020
It is a vital part of our economy.
We do not need to retrain.
WE NEED SUPPORT. #Solidarity #NotLowSkilled #MoreThanViable #SaveTheArts #IndustryTakeOver pic.twitter.com/5FLgOlLPOp