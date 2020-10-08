Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Social Roundup: See Videos and Tweets From the #MoreThanViable, #NotLowSkilled Social Media Protest

Check out some of the amazing posts from the industry protest!

Oct. 8, 2020  

The Performing Arts sector has united in a social media protest to highlight the urgent need for government help. Using the hashtags #MoreThanViable #NotLowSkilled, creatives and fans are uploading highlights of their skills and support on social media. Check out some of the posts below!

