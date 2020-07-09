Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown Asks For Government to Ensure Small Theatres Are Not Forgotten

During today's Oral Questions to the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport in the House of Commons, The Cotswolds MP Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown asked the following regarding whether smaller theatres will be included in the £1.57 billion Cultural Support Fund:

"Thank you Mr Speaker. My honourable friend will know from his visit to The Cotswolds last Saturday how important tourism is. In particular, the Arts are very important and the Barn Theatre in Cirencester is a relatively new theatre, highly innovative, through the COVID period has done an awful lot to keep people informed through social media about the government guidance. Will he ensure in the guidance of this new £1.5 billion money for theatres and the arts that that theatre and other small theatres like it get their fair share of the money?"

Nigel Huddleston MP, The Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (Mid Worcestershire, Conservative) responded with:

"Well I'd also like to thank the Barn Theatre for all they have done to help the local community during the coronavirus crisis and indeed tourism, leisure and arts businesses right across the country, and it was a pleasure to visit some of them in his constituency last weekend. I can confirm the purpose of the £1.57 billion Cultural Support Fund is to support organisations across the cultural sector, right across the country, including those who do not have a history of receiving public fundings. More information on the eligibility criteria and application process will be coming by the end of this month and I encourage the Barn Theatre to apply".

Iwan Lewis, Artistic Director of the Barn Theatre in Cirencester, made the following statement regarding the Cultural Support Fund announcement:

"We are extremely pleased to hear the announcement from the UK Government of their plans to invest £1.57 billion to protect the UK's world-class cultural, arts and heritage institutions during this unprecedented time of crisis.

Yesterday's news is a positive step forward in the fight to save our cultural institutions. The announcement of The Theatre Artists Fund will also provide freelancers, who are a lifeblood for not only the Barn Theatre but the entire industry, emergency support to ensure we will not lose vital members of our rich cultural sector.

However, as a small 200 seat venue in the Cotswolds we are concerned that like many theatres of our size in the regions who contribute hugely to the cultural landscape of our communities that our voice won't be heard. We will be watching with interest as more details emerge as to how the investment fund will be distributed.

The focus for us all now is on planning for a future of innovative theatre as well as continuing to bring together our local communities and ensuring that our regional economy thrives."

The Barn Theatre (registered charity no. 1174253) have launched their SAVE OUR BARN campaign, via their website and social media platforms, to ensure the Barn Theatre's survival.

Watch the video below:

Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You