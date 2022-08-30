Siobhan O'Driscoll and Lauren Drew Will Join the UK Tour of LES MISERABLES

Cameron Mackintosh has announced Siobhan O'Driscoll as 'Eponine' and Lauren Drew as 'Fantine' joining the company of the acclaimed UK and Ireland Tour of Boublil and Schönberg's "LES MISERABLES".

Siobhan O'Driscoll stars as 'Eponine' from Wednesday 31 August, when the show opens in Norwich. Her previous theatre credits include playing Heather in both the UK Tour and New Zealand productions of American Idiot.

Lauren Drew stars as 'Fantine' from Wednesday 2 November, when the show opens in Sunderland. Lauren was most recently seen in Legally Blonde at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre. Her other theatre credits include Catherine of Aragon in the UK Tour of SIX, Heathers at The Other Palace, Evita at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and Kinky Boots at the Adelphi Theatre. She was a contestant on ITV's The Voice UK in 2021, reaching the semi finals.

Siobhan O'Driscoll and Lauren Drew join Dean Chisnall as 'Jean Valjean', Nic Greenshields as 'Javert' Ian Hughes as 'Thénardier', Will Callan as 'Marius', Helen Walsh as 'Madame Thénardier', Samuel Wyn-Morris as 'Enjolras' and Paige Blankson as 'Cosette'.

The cast is completed by George Arvidson, Aidan Banyard, Will Barratt, Adam Boardman, Rebecca Bolton, Emily Olive Boyd, Olivia Brereton, Harry Chandler, Rebecca Ferrin, Aimee Good, Steven Hall, Jenna Innes, Tessa Kadler, Damian Kneale, Caleb Lagayan, Abel Law, Joseph McDonnell, Zabrina Norry, Emily Owens, Jordan Simon Pollard, Jamie Pritchard, Dean Read, Rebecca Ridout and Rick Zwart.

Since Cameron Mackintosh first conceived this acclaimed new production of Les Miserables in 2009, to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary, it has taken the world by storm. It will relaunch its record-breaking tour of North America in October this year, a new tour of The Netherlands is set for early 2023 with further productions to be announced.

Boublil and Schönberg's magnificent iconic score of Les Miserables includes the classic songs, I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Stars, Bring Him Home, Do You Hear the People Sing?, One Day More, Empty Chairs at Empty Tables, Master Of The House and many more. Several of its songs have become real life anthems of revolution wherever in the world people are fighting for their freedom. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and in 22 languages, Les Miserables is undisputedly one of the world's most popular and contemporary musicals.

Cameron Mackintosh's production of Les Miserables is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron. The production is directed by James Powell and Laurence Connor, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo with costumes by Andreane Neofitou and Christine Rowland, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, projections realised by Finn Ross and Fifty Nine Productions, musical staging by Geoffrey Garratt, and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Graham Hurman.

Tour Dates

NORWICH THEATRE ROYAL

Wednesday 31 August - Saturday 24 September 2022

THE MARLOWE THEATRE, CANTERBURY

Thursday 29 September - Saturday 29 October 2022

SUNDERLAND EMPIRE

Wednesday 2 - Saturday 19 November 2022

LEEDS GRAND THEATRE

Thursday 24 November - Saturday 10 December 2022

WALES MILLENNIUM CENTRE CARDIFF

Tuesday 13 December 2022 - Saturday 14 January 2023