Henry Patterson Sets Debut Musical Theater Album 'Broadway Maybe'

Following performances in London and New York, award-winning singer and performer Henry Patterson has set the release of his debut studio album, Broadway Maybe.

Described as a "love letter to musical theatre’s greatest hits," the jazz-infused album was recorded at Abbey Road Studios and will arrive on Friday 15th May 2026 across all streaming platforms, as well as on CD and vinyl. Pre-save the album here.

Framed as a single audition-room narrative, the album aims to take listeners on the emotional journey of being a performer, with each track capturing the hope and challenges of stepping into the musical theatre industry. The album features a special guest appearance from the legendary Jim Caruso (Liza’s At The Palace!, Palace Theatre; Cast Party, Birdland Jazz Club), who appears at the start of the record in the role of the casting director, guiding the audition-room narrative.

Patterson worked closely with musical director Leigh Stanford Thompson on the album’s arrangements (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Adelphi Theatre; The Producers, UK tour) in an attempt to create a sound that feels intimate and conversational, as if the listener is sitting in the room with him.

Across twelve tracks, Patterson revisits well-known repertoire from shows including A Chorus Line, My Fair Lady and Sweeney Todd. Among the selections is a song from Les Misérables, for which lyricist Alain Boublil granted Patterson permission to adapt selected lyrics.

Patterson comments, "After one of my concerts, a 19-year-old footballer came up to me asking about Sondheim. It showed me that changing how the material is presented can be fundamental in reaching audiences who wouldn’t traditionally engage with musical theatre."

He continued: "I hope people recognise something of themselves in the album, whether they’re in their first year of drama school, celebrating their hundredth West End credit, or, like me, carving out a path that hasn’t followed the traditional route. However different our journeys look on paper, the feelings are often the same. This album is my reflection on that shared experience, and on finding your own way into an industry built on creativity."

Henry Patterson first came to public attention as a child entrepreneur, writing and publishing his first book at 9 years old. This led to a global speaking tour and collaboration with the likes of Cameron Mackintosh and Ariana Debose. In recent years, Patterson has become a new voice in the world of theatre and entertainment, having performed internationally and appearing on BBC Americast with his viral musical parodies.

Tracklist:

Prologue: I Hope I Get It

I Could Have Danced All Night

Something’s Coming

Matchmaker

Not A Day Goes By

In My Life

I Know Him So Well

Losing My Mind

Another Hundred People

Wait

You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile

Encore: I Hope I Get It (Reprise)