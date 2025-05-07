Sidonie Smith, Adam Garcia, and More Will Lead THE BODYGUARD UK and Europe Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The UK and Europe tour of the award-winning musical THE BODYGUARD will star international leading lady Sidonie Smith as Rachel Marron, Olivier Award nominee Adam Garcia as Frank Farmer, Sasha Monique as Nicki Marron and Coronation Street and Hollyoaks star Matt Milburn as Sy Spector. At certain performances, the role of Rachel Marron will be played by Mireia Mambo. The production opens at Birmingham's Alexandra Theatre on Saturday 20 September 2025.

Sidonie Smith is an international musical theatre artist and no stranger to the role of Rachel Marron, having starred in The Bodyguard in Stuttgart, Germany, to critical acclaim. Her other theatre credits include the role of Kala in Disney's Tarzan at the Colosseum, Stuttgart, Anita in West Side Story at Schlossfestspiele Schwerin, Sally Bowles in Cabaret at Theater Trier, Deloris van Cartier in Sister Act at L'theatre Switzerland, Velma Kelly in Chicago at Staatstheater Augsburg, Aida in Aida at Clingenburger Festspiele, Mary Magdalene in Jesus Christ Superstar at Bad Hersfelder Festspiele, Lucy in Jekyll and Hyde at Theater an der Rott, Pilar in Legally Blonde at Ronacher Theater Vienna, Maureen in RENT at Theater Trier, and Johanna in Sweeney Todd and Felicia Farrell in Memphis, both on German tours.

Adam Garcia recently starred as Caractacus Potts in the UK tour of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. His musical theatre credits include Tony Manero in Saturday Night Fever and Bill Calhoun in Kiss Me, Kate, for which he received Olivier Award nominations for both roles. His other theatre credits include Fiyero in Wicked, The Artilleryman in The War of the Worlds, Damien Karras in The Exorcist and Julian Marsh in Curve and Sadler's Wells production of 42nd Street. His film credits include Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile and Murder on the Orient Express, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, Coyote Ugly and Riding in Cars with Boys. Adam recently appeared as a finalist in the UK series of The Masked Dancer, finishing in second place.

Sasha Monique recently starred in the UK tour of Hairspray as one of the Dynamites and cover Motormouth Maybelle. Her other theatre credits include The Book of Mormon at The Prince of Wales Theatre, and on its UK and European tour.

Matt Milburn most recently appeared on screen in ITV's Coronation Street, returning to the role of Tommy Orpington. He is best known for his role as Joe Spencer in Channel 4's Hollyoaks, alongside its spin-off series Hollyoaks: After Hours. His other television credits include the role of Nicky Pritchard in ITV's Emmerdale, as well as roles in Doctors and Brassic. Matt's theatre credits include The House On A Cold Hill, Heartbeat, The Merchant of Venice, A Midsummer Night's Dream, and To Kill a Mockingbird.

Mireia Mambo was recently seen as Richie Walters in Curve's production of A Chorus Line at Sadler's Wells and on a UK tour. Her other theatre credits include Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre, Newsies at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, West Side Story at Curve Leicester, Hairspray at the London Coliseum, Motown the Musical at the Shaftesbury Theatre, the original cast of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, and Ragtime and Evita, both at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre. Mireia has also starred in Spanish tours of Sister Act as Deloris Van Cartier and The Bodyguard as Rachel Marron.

Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Each expects to be in charge; what they don't expect is to fall in love. A romantic thriller, THE BODYGUARD features a host of irresistible classics including Queen of the Night, So Emotional, One Moment in Time, Saving All My Love, Run to You, I Have Nothing, I Wanna Dance with Somebody and one of the biggest hit songs of all time – I Will Always Love You.

Based on Lawrence Kasdan's 1992 Oscar nominated Warner Bros. movie starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, THE BODYGUARD, directed by Thea Sharrock with book by Oscar winning Alex Dinelaris, had its world premiere at the Adelphi Theatre in London's West End and was nominated for four Olivier Awards. A sell out 18 month UK and Ireland tour followed, before the show returned to the West End at the Dominion Theatre ahead of two further sell out tours of the UK and Ireland in 2018/19 and 2023.

To date, THE BODYGUARD has played to over 3.9 million people in 15 countries and 45 US cities. Countries include the Netherlands, Germany, South Korea, Canada, Italy, Australia, Spain, France, the US, Austria and Japan.

Tour Dates

Saturday 20 – Saturday 27 September 2025

The Alexandra, Birmingham

Https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-bodyguard/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham/

On Sale Now

Wednesday 1 – Saturday 4 October 2025

Winter Gardens, Blackpool

Https://www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/events/the-bodyguard/

On Sale Now

Monday 6 – Saturday 11 October 2025

New Theatre, Oxford

Https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-bodyguard/new-theatre-oxford/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 14 – Saturday 18 October 2025

His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen

Https://www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/whats-on/the-bodyguard-2/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 21 – Saturday 25 October 2025

Milton Keynes Theatre

Https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-bodyguard/milton-keynes-theatre/

On Sale Now

Monday 3 – Saturday 8 November 2025

Regent Theatre, Stoke

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/regent-theatre/

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 25 November – Sunday 14 December 2025

Zurich, Theater 11

Https://www.eventim.de/artist/the-bodyguard-the-musical/

On Sale Now

Wednesday 17 December 2025 – Sunday 4 January 2026

Munich, Deutsches Theater

Https://shop.atgtickets.de/bodyguard-musical

On Sale Now

2026

Tuesday 13 – Saturday 17 January 2026

Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

Https://trafalgartickets.com/cliffs-pavilion-southend

On Sale Now

Monday 19 – Saturday 31 January 2026

Manchester Opera House

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/opera-house-manchester/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 3 – Saturday 7 February 2026

Truro, Hall For Cornwall

Https://www.hallforcornwall.co.uk/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 10 – Saturday 14 February 2026

Sheffield Lyceum Theatre

Https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/events/the-bodyguard-2026

On Sale Now

Monday 16 – Saturday 21 February 2026

Wimbledon New Theatre

New Wimbledon Theatre Box Office | Buy Tickets Online | Atg Tickets

On Sale Now

Wednesday 11 – Sunday 29 March 2026

Berlin, Admiralspalast

Https://shop.atgtickets.de/bodyguard-musical

On Sale Now



Wednesday 1 – Sunday 12 April 2026

Frankfurt, Alte Oper

Https://shop.atgtickets.de/bodyguard-musical

On Sale Now

Tuesday 21 – Saturday 25 April 2026

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

Https://www.mayflower.org.uk/

On Sale Now

Monday 27 April – Saturday 2 May 2026

Sunderland Empire

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 5 – Saturday 9 May 2026

Belfast Grand Opera House

Https://www.goh.co.uk/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 12 – Saturday 16 May 2026

Curve, Leicester

Https://www.curveonline.co.uk/

On Sale Soon

Monday 18 -saturday 23 May 2026

Edinburgh Playhouse

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire/

On Sale Now

Monday 25 – Saturday 30 May 2026

Glasgow King's Theatre

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow/

On Sale Now

Monday 1 – Saturday 6 June 2026

Venue Cymru, Llandudno

Https://www.venuecymru.co.uk/

On Sale Now

Monday 8 – Saturday 13 June 2026

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford

Https://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/

On Sale 12 May 2025



Monday 15 – Saturday 20 June 2026

Liverpool Empire

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire/

On Sale Now

Monday 22 – Saturday 27 June 2026

Norwich Theatre Royal

Https://norwichtheatre.org/

On Sale Now

Monday 29 June – Saturday 4 July 2026

New Victoria Theatre, Woking

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre/

On Sale Now

Monday 6 – Saturday 11 July 2026

Plymouth Theatre Royal

Https://theatreroyal.com/

On Sale Soon

Monday 13 – Saturday 18 July 2026

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Https://trch.co.uk/

On Sale Now

Monday 20 – Saturday 25 July 2026

Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

Https://www.wmc.org.uk/

On Sale Now

Monday 27 – Saturday 1 August 2026

Newcastle Theatre Royal

Https://www.theatreroyal.co.uk/

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 4 – Saturday 8 August 2026

Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin

Https://www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie/

On Sale Soon

Monday 10 – Saturday 15 August 2026

Bristol Hippodrome

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome/

On Sale Now

Monday 17 – Saturday 22 August 2026

Eastbourne Congress Theatre

Https://www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk/

On Sale Soon

