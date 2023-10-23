Sh!t-Faced Showtime's A PISSEDMAS CAROL Comes to Leicester Square Theatre This Christmas

Performances run 28 November 2023 – 6 January 2024.

By: Oct. 23, 2023

Returning to Leicester Square Theatre for a triumphantly tipsy fourth year, festive hit A Pissedmas Carol combines cast members from Sh!t-faced Showtime and Sh!t-faced Shakespeare for an all-singing, tipple-slinging, merriment-bringing truly alternative Christmas knees-up you won’t have seen before. Featuring a West End cast of professional actors with a single, genuinely inebriated cast member thrown into the mix, audiences are invited to pull up a stool, relax and watch the festive chaos unfold. This rendition of Charles Dickens’ classic tale is performed with skilled improvisation, dance and iconic song performances by five performers drawn from a large rolling cast, many of whom play different roles on different nights. 

Will it be a sozzled Scrooge, a boozed-up Bob Cratchit or a tipsy Tiny Tim? Every single show is a one-off. Every single performance has a different drunk actor. Every single time they are well and truly Sh!t-faced. 

James Murfitt, Producer of A Pissedmas Carol said “We are absolutely delighted to be back for a fourth year at Leicester Square Theatre - we’ve got new sets and costumes for the drunks to destroy and some fresh new faces we can’t wait to share with you. There is simply no other alternative Christmas night out in the country quite like this one!” 

Sh!t-faced Shakespeare was created in 2010 by a group of  friends who were devising theatrical events for music festivals. The group went on to perform to sold-out audiences at Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Brighton Fringe, and then across the UK, USA, and Australia.  Sh!t-faced Showtime joined the fold in 2015, rather than performing solely Shakespeare drunk, they took well-known stories and created original scripts with a musical playlist, then threw a drunk in the mix for good measure. Over the last eight years, they’ve performed The Wizard of Oz, Pirates of Penzance and Alice Through the Cocktail Glass. A Pissedmas Carol will mark their fourth year in collaboration with Leicester Square Theatre.  




