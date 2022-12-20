Shows Amend Christmas Eve Show Times Due to Rail Strike
The Mousetrap, Newsies and Phantom are among the shows changing their show times
West End shows are changing their Christmas Eve show times to help cast members, backstage workers and audiences travel more easily due to the planned rail strike.
RMT members will strike between December 24 and January 8, impacting the travel plans of many coming to see shows on Christmas Eve and beyond.
GOOD, starring David Tennant, Sharon Small and Elliot Levey, has moved its Christmas Eve performances forward from 2.30pm to 1.30pm.
? Due to planned rail strikes the 2.30pm Sat 24 Dec performance of #GoodThePlay will now start at 1.30pm ?- Good (@GoodThePlay) December 13, 2022
Affected audience members will be contacted with more info by @ATGTICKETS or their point of purchase.
We hope this change will allow for a smoother journey on the day.
The Mousetrap, Newsies and Jersey Boys will also run at the earlier time of 1.30pm.
The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables and Witness for the Prosecution will all start at 1pm.
Several other shows have also changed their usual Saturday matinee times, including Wicked, which will play at 12.30 pm instead of 2.30pm, Pretty Woman, which will play at 1pm instead of 2.30pm.
Only Fools And Horses The Musical has announced the cancellation of its 2.30pm show on 24 December.
Ticket holders are advised to check in advance for any show time changes.
