Show of the Week: Save up to 40% on WAITING FOR GODOT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Save up to 40% on tickets to Waiting For Godot at Theatre Royal Haymarket. Tickets are available from £25

Lucian Msamati and Ben Whishaw star in one of the greatest plays of the 20th century – Samuel Beckett’s masterpiece, Waiting for Godot, directed by James Macdonald.

Didi and Gogo wait by a tree for a man named Godot. They don’t know who he is, why they are meeting or what time he is coming – only that something incredible could happen when he does...

“Let us do something, while we have the chance…at this place, at this moment of time, all mankind is us, whether we like it or not. Let us make the most of it before it is too late!"

Don’t miss the play that changed the rules. Waiting for Godot opens at the historic Theatre Royal Haymarket for a strictly limited season from September 2024.

Offers and Validity

Was £30 - Now £25

Was £39 - Now £25

Was £50 - Now £35

Was £74 - Now £45

Was £86 - Now £55

Was £98 - Now £65

Was £116 - Now £75

Valid on all performances Monday to Thursday from 11 November 2024 - 12 December 2024.

Comments