Show of the Week: Save Up To 34% on ELF THE MUSICAL at the Dominion Theatre

Stay on the nice list – get your tickets now!

By: Oct. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 1 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 2 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024 Photo 3 THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024
Rob Madge's MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Comes to Broadway in February 2024 Photo 4 MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Comes to Broadway in 2024

ELF the Musical Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: £27.5
Cast
Photos
Videos
London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals
ELF the Musical

Show of the Week: Tickets from £27.50 for Elf The Musical

Son of a nutcracker! London’s “ultimate Christmas show” (Smooth FM), Click Here returns to spread festive cheer at the Dominion Theatre this winter. Based on the beloved film, this “wow, wow, wow... absolutely brilliant!” (Heart Radio) holiday favourite dazzles the West End for a strictly limited season only from 15 November 2023 to 6 January 2024. 

ELF is the funny and charming tale of Buddy, who mistakenly crawled into Santa’s bag as a baby and was raised as an elf! Way too tall and not so great at his job, Buddy is the North Pole’s biggest misfit… and knows he’ll never belong. When Santa tells him the truth, Buddy heads to New York to find his birth father (who turns out to be quite high on the Naughty List). After causing some merry mayhem in Manhattan, Buddy finally discovers the gift of family and falls in love. And when Santa’s sleigh crashes in Central Park, it’s Buddy who finds a way to save Christmas forever! 

It's “full to the brim with Christmas Spirit” (Classic FM) so if smiling’s your favourite, don’t miss ELF at London’s Dominion Theatre. 

Stay on the nice list – get your tickets now!

Show of the Week: Tickets from £27.50 for Elf The Musical

Offers and Validity:

Monday - Thursday
Was £33 - Now £27.50
Was £39 - Now £32.50
Was £48 - Now £40
Was £60 - Now £40
Was £74 - Now £50

Friday 05 January 2024
Was £36 - Now £29.50
Was £45 - Now £37.50
Was £57 - Now £47.50
Was £72 - Now £48
Was £90 - Now £60

Valid on all performances Monday - Thursday from 15 November - 23 November and 01 January - 05 January 2024, 17 November 2023, 05 January 2024.

Elf The Musical is at the Dominion Theatre from 15 November 2023 to 6 January 2024. 





2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
THE FLEA Extends at The Yard Theatre Photo
THE FLEA Extends at The Yard Theatre

The Yard Theatre has announced that due to popular demand it will extend its world premiere production of The Flea by James Fritz.

2
Mathew Baynton to Play Bottom in the RSCs A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM Photo
Mathew Baynton to Play Bottom in the RSC's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Mathew Baynton, co-creator of Ghosts, is set to play Bottom in the Royal Shakespeare Company's production of A Midsummer Night's Dream.

3
Review: RIP VAN WINKLE, Hoxton Hall Photo
Review: RIP VAN WINKLE, Hoxton Hall

London company Gothic Opera returns to Hoxton Hall for their fifth outing and their take on French composer Robert Planquette's Rip Van Winkle.

4
UK Theatres Washed in Everton Blue in Honour of Late Producer Bill Kenwright Photo
UK Theatres Washed in Everton Blue in Honour of Late Producer Bill Kenwright

Following the sad news of the loss of Bill Kenwright, many theatres honoured his career at 7pm on Thursday 26 October by dimming their marquee lights, putting tributes to his career on their house screens, or washing their theatres in Everton blue, the football club to which he was proudly Chairman. Get a look at some of the tributes here.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

Photos: First look at Ibsen's GHOSTS at Shakespeare's GlobePhotos: First look at Ibsen's GHOSTS at Shakespeare's Globe
Show of the Week: Save Up To 34% on ELF THE MUSICAL at the Dominion TheatreShow of the Week: Save Up To 34% on ELF THE MUSICAL at the Dominion Theatre
Founding Member of LA CLIQUE, Yuliia Pykhtina, Will Join London CastFounding Member of LA CLIQUE, Yuliia Pykhtina, Will Join London Cast
Review: JURASSIC PARK IN CONCERT, Royal Albert HallReview: JURASSIC PARK IN CONCERT, Royal Albert Hall

Videos

'What’ll It Be' From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Video
'What’ll It Be' From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)
The Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE in London Perform Unreleased Track Video
The Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE in London Perform Unreleased Track
All New Footage of Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor in CABARET at the Kit Kat Club Video
All New Footage of Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor in CABARET at the Kit Kat Club
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
HERE LIES LOVE

Recommended For You