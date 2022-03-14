Show of the Week: Save 49% On THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE

Click Here for More Articles on London Ticket Deals

'The National Theatre's thrilling adaptation of Neil Gaiman's novel triumphs in the West End' (Evening Standard). Director Katy Rudd's 'knockout production' (Independent) has opened to five-star reviews at London's Duke of York's Theatre - don't miss this theatrical tour de force of imagination and storytelling.

Returning to his childhood home, a man finds himself standing beside the pond of the old Sussex farmhouse where he used to play. He's transported to his 12th birthday when his friend Lettie claimed it wasn't a pond, but an ocean... Plunged into a magical world, their survival depends on their ability to reckon with ancient forces that threaten to destroy everything around them.

Show of the Week deal

Save up to 49%

Tuesday to Thursday performances:

Band A: Was £69.50 - Now £40

Band C: Was £45 - Now £30

Band D: Was £35 - Now £25



Friday/Saturday/Sunday performances:

Band A: Was £75 - Now £40

Band B: Was £59.50 - Now £30

Band D: Was £39.50 - Now £25



Valid on all performances from 14 March 2022 to 8 May 2022.

Book by Date: 20 March 2022