Show of the Week: Get Tickets from £25 for PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL

Show of the Week: Pretty Woman: The Musical

It's time to head back to Beverly Hills and experience one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time live on stage at it's glamorous new home - the Savoy Theatre. Get ready to fall in love London as the record breaking box office smash-hit musical returns.

Pretty Woman: The Musical features direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, Hairspray), an original 'blazing rock score' (Daily Mail) score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ('Summer of '69', 'Heaven') and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton.

Aimie Atkinson (Six, In The Heights) is 'magnetic and brings power and depth' (Evening Standard) to the role of Vivian Ward and Danny Mac (White Christmas, Sunset Boulevard) 'plays businessman Edward Lewis brilliantly' (The Sun) in the smash hit Pretty Woman: The Musical. Vivian and Edward are unlikely soulmates who overcome all odds to find each other... and themselves.

Experience the moments you love from the movie-and get to know these iconic characters in a whole new way-in this dazzlingly joyous theatrical take on a love story for the ages. Brought to life by a powerhouse creative team representing the best of music, Hollywood and Broadway, Pretty Woman: The Musical is guaranteed to lift your spirits and light up your heart.

Tickets at £25, £40, £50, £60 & £75



Valid Tuesday to Thursday performances from 9 January to 24 March 2023

(Excl. Friday and Sunday performances)

Book by 15 January