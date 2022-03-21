Show of the Week: Book Now For MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Click Here for More Articles on London Ticket Deals

Enter a world of splendour and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...

Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom and - above all - Love.

With a book by Tony Award winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine; and choreography by Emmy Award nominee Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical - it is a state of mind.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is now playing at the Piccadilly Theatre in London's West End.

Get exclusive access to summer performances for Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Tickets from £30.

Booking until 1 October 2022.

Book tickets now!