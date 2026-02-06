Ralf Little Stars as Alec Leamas in THE SPY WHO CAME IN FROM THE COLD UK Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Ink Factory and Second Half Productions have announced lead casting for the extensive UK-wide tour of John le Carré's The Spy Who Came in From the Cold. Ralf Little (Death in Paradise, God of Carnage, The Royle Family) will play disillusioned British intelligence officer Alec Leamas in the Chichester Festival Theatre production, which will open at Leicester Curve on 12 Mar 2026, and continue through to August 2026. This includes performances at Milton Keynes Theatre from Tue 14 – Sat 18 Jul 2026, for which tickets are available on ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes.

Olivier Award-nominated British actor Ralf Little is best known for his roles as Antony Royle in the BBC's BAFTA-winning comedy The Royle Family with Caroline Aherne, Jonny in the BBC's much-loved Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps alongside Sheridan Smith and Will Mellor. In 2024, Ralf finished his run as lead detective of the BBC's much-loved Death in Paradise, which reached its highest audience during his tenure. Ralf is set to reunite with his Two Pints castmate, Will Mellor, for part two of the second season of factual series Will & Ralf Should Know Better on U and U&Dave in 2026. The hit show will see them continue to find out “how they can do life better as two middle-aged men in their 40s”.

Ralf's theatre credits include White Rabbit Red Rabbit (Lambert Jackson Ltd), God Of Carnage (Theatre Royal Bath), Ugly Lies The Bone (National Theatre), Dead Funny (Vaudeville Theatre), A Day in The Death of Joe Egg (Liverpool Playhouse), On The Ceiling (The Ripley Duggan), Billy Liar (ATG), Notes On Falling Leaves (Royal Court) and Presence (Royal Court) for which he received an Olivier Award nomination.

Ralf Little said: "It is a huge privilege to be stepping into the shoes of one of John le Carré's great literary creations, Alec Leamas, as we bring the murky world of his Cold War masterpiece to life on stage. I first read The Spy Who Came in From the Cold when I was 16, and it has stayed with me ever since. Reading David Eldridge's brilliant script, I once again found myself drawn into the story's unexpected twists and turns, its high-stakes game of cat-and-mouse between East and West, which David has captured so thrillingly in the play. Despite being written in the 60s, it feels startlingly relevant to the times we are living in now. I can't wait to share this story with audiences old and new as we take it to cities right across the UK."

Further casting for the touring production will be announced shortly.

Adapted for the stage by award-winning playwright and screenwriter David Eldridge (Festen, End), this is the first novel by le Carré - the undisputed master of the modern spy genre, whose works include Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy and The Night Manager - to be brought to life on stage. Jeremy Herrin will direct (Grace Pervades, People, Places and Things and Long Day's Journey into Night), alongside Tour Director Joe Lichtenstein.

Following its 2024 sold-out premiere at Chichester Festival Theatre, The Spy Who Came In From The Cold received its West End premiere @sohoplace in November 2025, and its final performance will be on 21 February 2026.

British intelligence officer Alec Leamas is weary, hardened, and ready to come in from the cold. But when spymaster George Smiley presents one final mission — dangerous, deceptive, and deeply personal — Leamas agrees to stay in the game. Dispatched into enemy territory, he finds his convictions tested and his defences breached by Liz Gold, a quietly defiant librarian whose compassion threatens to thaw his frostbitten heart.

A global bestseller for over six decades and named one of TIME Magazine's All-Time 100 Novels, The Spy Who Came In From The Cold is a riveting journey through the fog-shrouded terrain of Cold War espionage, deception, and moral compromise.

The Spy Who Came In From The Cold is designed by Max Jones with lighting design by Azusa Ono, sound design by Elizabeth Purnell, composition by Paul Englishby, and movement direction by Lucy Cullingford. General Management is by Second Half Productions with Melting Pot as Executive Producer for the UK Tour.

The Chichester Festival Theatre production of John le Carré's The Spy Who Came In From the Cold is produced by The Ink Factory and Second Half Productions.

Performances run at Milton Keynes Theatre from Tue 14 – Sat 18 Jul. Tickets are available now via ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes.