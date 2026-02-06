London HERCULES Song Great Bolts of Thunder to Get Basement Jaxx Remix

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

With Disney’s Hercules currently running at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London’s West End, and the release of the Original London Cast Recording on vinyl, CD and digitally, one of the production’s most-loved songs Great Bolts of Thunder is being released as a single remixed by electronic music duo Basement Jaxx.

Basement Jaxx are one of the most pioneering and important dance acts of the past 30 years who have released huge global hits including Red Alert and Where’s Your Head At. This brand-new version of Great Bolts of Thunder brings a whole new energy and sound to this much loved classic whilst allowing the power of the vocal to remain central to the track, so now The Muses will inhabit the theatres and late night dancefloors!

Great Bolts of Thunder remixed by Basement Jaxx is available on all streaming platforms from February 13.

Last year, Disney Theatrical Group and Disney Music Group/Walt Disney Records released on vinyl, CD and digitally Hercules Original London Cast Recording - a cast recording that combines the classic Disney songs made famous by the 1997 Hercules movie such as "Go the Distance," "Zero to Hero" and "I Won’t Say (I’m in Love)," with brand new songs also written by Alan Menken (music) and David Zippel (lyrics) specifically for the musical.

"We were so happy to hear that DJ royalty Basement Jaxx were on board to remix 'Great Bolts of Thunder,'" said Menken. "The song has been a favorite in our new musical, Hercules, and it is great to see it take on a new life with this remix."



"We loved writing the new songs for the musical, and this remix brings a whole new energy to 'Great Bolts of Thunder,'" said Zippel. "We are excited for the song to have a new life on the dance floor!"

Multi-award-winning Basement Jaxx are one of the most important and pioneer electronic dance acts to come out of the UK. Growing out of the underground dance scene of the 1990's, they released their debut album Remedy in 1999 and followed it up with Rooty in 2001. The duo found global success with tracks such as Red Alert and Where’s Your Head At becoming era-defining tracks seen today as vital parts of the evolution of electronic music. They continue to tour the world playing through the UK in March including a sold out Royal Albert Hall show.