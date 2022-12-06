Show of the Month: Save up to 50% on JERSEY BOYS
Get tickets from just £25 for the hit musical
Show of the Month: Save up to 50% on Jersey Boys
Winner of over 65 international awards, and seen by over 27m people worldwide, the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning smash hit musical Jersey Boys has triumphantly returned to London's West End, playing to nightly standing ovations.
Staged by the original Broadway creative team, including renowned multi-Tony Award winner director Des McAnuff (Metropolitan Opera, New York and former Artistic Director of Canada's Stratford Festival), Bob Gaudio and Bob Crewe this bespoke fresh new production is designed especially for the recently refurbished Trafalgar Theatre, and features an all-new cast.
Jersey Boys tells the story of four guys from New Jersey. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's too good to be true. The show is packed with Four Seasons hits, including Beggin', Sherry, Walk Like A Man, December, 1963 (Oh What a Night), Big Girls Don't Cry, Let's Hang On (To What We've Got), Can't Take My Eyes Off You, Working My Way Back to You and Who Loves You.
Show of the Month: Save up to 50% on Jersey Boys
Tickets from £25
Show of the Month:
Save up to 50%
Was £119 - Now £75
Was £90 - Now £60
Was £60 - Now £30
Was £30 - Now £25
Valid on all performances from 12 December 2022 to 30 January 2023
(Excl. Saturday performances)
Book by: 31 December 2022
From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan
Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)
December 5, 2022
Black Friday-last chance to get tickets from just £15 for La Clique
UK American Express® Members can Stream PRIMA FACIE on NT Live Free of Charge
December 5, 2022
From 10am on Tuesday 6 December, UK American Express® Cardmembers can access a complimentary rental to Prima Facie on National Theatre at Home, the National Theatre's online streaming platform.
Trevor Noah's OFF THE RECORD Tour is Coming to the UK
December 2, 2022
Trevor Noah will bring his show Off The Record to Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Tuesday 21 November 2023 and London's The O2 on Thursday 23 November 2023.
Rare Live Recording of Stephen Sondheim's PHINNEY'S RAINBOW Found on Bookshelf
December 2, 2022
A very rare live recording of one of Stephen Sondheim's earliest musicals has been discovered in the US city of Milwaukee.
Black Friday: Tickets For Just £15 for CIRCUS 1903
December 2, 2022
Roll Up! Roll up! This Christmas, the marvellous Circus 1903 returns to London. Experience all the thrills and daredevil entertainment of a turn-of-the-century circus in an all-new home for 2022 – Eventim Apollo!