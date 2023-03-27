Show Of The Week: Tickets from £17.50 for GREASE Returning to the West End

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Book now for Summer Nights 2023!

Mar. 27, 2023  
Have a blast this summer as Grease The Musical returns to the West End for another strictly limited season! Having wowed audiences in 2022, the gritty, electrifying and 'most dazzling version' (Smooth FM) of the world's best-loved musical will guest star Louise Redknapp as Teen Angel and plays at London's Dominion Theatre from 2 June until 28 October only.

After a whirlwind summer romance, leather-clad greaser Danny and girl-next-door Sandy are unexpectedly reunited when she transfers to Rydell High for senior year. But can they survive the trials and tribulations of teenage life and find true love once more?

Dan Partridge, Olivia Moore and Jocasta Almgill reprise their roles as Danny, Sandy and Rizzo, with more casting to be announced for this acclaimed production that's bursting with hits including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin', Hopelessly Devoted to You and You're the One That I Want. Grease The Musical is directed by the Leicester Curve's Artistic Director.

Prices and Validity

Monday to Thursday
Was £8 7- Now £55
Was £75 - Now £45
Was £63 - Now £35
Was £45 - Now £25
Was £33 - Now £25
Was £21 - Now £17.5

Fridays and all shows on w/c 24 July
Was £107- Now £65
Was £95- Now £55
Was £71 - Now £45
Was £57- Now £35
Was £45- Now £35
Was £30- Now £25

Valid on Monday to Friday performances 05 June to 28 July
(excl Saturday performances)

Grease The Musical is at Dominion Theatre from 2 June - 28 October




