Show Of The Week: Save up to 48% on THE LITTLE BIG THINGS

An extraordinary true story about an ordinary family.



When one moment changes everything, Henry’s family are split between a past they no longer recognise, and a future they could never foresee.



Can Mum and Dad rally his three brothers; as the family start a journey to overcome the unimaginable?



Based on the Sunday Times best-selling autobiography by Henry Fraser, The Little Big Things is a new British musical with an explosive theatrical pop soundtrack in a world premiere production.



This uplifting and colourful new musical is a life-affirming reminder about the transformative power of family, and how sometimes it really is the little things which matter the most.



An avid sportsman and academy player with a premiership Rugby club, Henry Fraser’s life changed forever when in 2009 he had a diving accident. From that moment he had a new life to live as a tetraplegic and new circumstances to accept and adapt to. Henry’s defiance and determination to prosper against devastating odds led to him wheeling himself out of hospital a whole year earlier than predicted. Today he is a successful artist, inspirational speaker and best-selling author.

Tickets From £25 for The Little Big Things

Offers and Validity:

Was £36 - Now £25

Was £48 - Now £25

Was £54 - Now £35

Was £60 - Now £35

Was £66 - Now £45

Was £72 - Now £55

Was £74 - Now £55

Was £83 - Now £55



Valid on all performances Monday - Friday from 16 October 2023 - 24 November 2023.

(Excl. Saturday performances)