Shoreditch Town Hall New Leadership Announces Autumn Plans
The season welcomes audiences to experience dance, performance, LGBTQ+ stories, and to engage as artists.
Shoreditch Town Hall announces premieres, partnerships, and hit shows this autumn in the first season curated by Head of Cultural Programme Ellie Browning and CEO Beth Byrne since their appointments in 2021.
With a bold and eclectic mix of genre and themes, the season welcomes audiences to experience dance, performance, LGBTQ+ stories, and to engage as artists.
Ellie Browning, Head of Cultural Programme, says: 'Joining us on our journey as a new team, we are delighted to welcome a number of artists and companies that are new to Shoreditch Town Hall. Our autumn programme presents a range of stories, lived experiences and a mix of genres.
Antler's Civilisation uses dance to explore loss and grief and Nouveau Riche's Caste-ing uses beatbox, rap, spoken word and song to explore the structures and pressures of the acting industry on black women. Also this season we partner with Outbox to tell intergenerational LGBTQ+ stories told through their connection with the dancefloor in GROOVE, and David Finnigan shares a first look at his next piece tackling climate change.
Alongside these shows we continue to support artists in their development including through a new partnership with Chinese Arts Now and with our artists' hot desk initiative.'
- Antler: Civilisation - an experiment in theatrical realism and contemporary dance about the things we've lost and the things we've built, created by Jaz Woodcock-Stewart and Morgann Runacre-Temple (8 - 11 September)
- Nouveau Riche: Caste-ing - a rhythmic show presenting the realities, structures and pressures of the acting industry, and how black women navigate them (13 - 15 September)
- Outbox and Shoreditch Town Hall: GROOVE - the premiere of an intergenerational queer show based on LGBTQ+ testimony celebrating the dance floor (20 September - 1 October)
- STAMP Connects - an annual event for new to mid-career artists to connect with London venues and programmers (4 October)
- Chinese Arts Now Creative Lab - a brand new partnership between Shoreditch Town Hall and Chinese Arts Now, working with East and South East Asian artists through its Creative Lab
- Pecs Drag Kings: Pecs: Kings of Darkness - the drag kings make a welcome return for Halloween following the success of their Christmas Special in 2021 (28 October)
- Regular favourites: Tea dances and beginners' dance classes; participation in London's annual Open House; more free Artists' desk space in the heart of Hackney; and early sharings of new work including the next instalment in David Finnigan's climate change series, You're Safe Until 2024: The Birthday of the World