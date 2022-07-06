Shoreditch Town Hall New Leadership Announces Autumn Plans

Shoreditch Town Hall announces premieres, partnerships, and hit shows this autumn in the first season curated by Head of Cultural Programme Ellie Browning and CEO Beth Byrne since their appointments in 2021.

With a bold and eclectic mix of genre and themes, the season welcomes audiences to experience dance, performance, LGBTQ+ stories, and to engage as artists.

Ellie Browning, Head of Cultural Programme, says: 'Joining us on our journey as a new team, we are delighted to welcome a number of artists and companies that are new to Shoreditch Town Hall. Our autumn programme presents a range of stories, lived experiences and a mix of genres.

Antler's Civilisation uses dance to explore loss and grief and Nouveau Riche's Caste-ing uses beatbox, rap, spoken word and song to explore the structures and pressures of the acting industry on black women. Also this season we partner with Outbox to tell intergenerational LGBTQ+ stories told through their connection with the dancefloor in GROOVE, and David Finnigan shares a first look at his next piece tackling climate change.

Alongside these shows we continue to support artists in their development including through a new partnership with Chinese Arts Now and with our artists' hot desk initiative.'