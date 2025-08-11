Sheffield Theatres and Royal Exchange Announce Cast and Creatives for DANCING AT LUGHNASA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sheffield Theatres and the Royal Exchange Theatre will present a new co-production of Brian Friel’s Dancing at Lughnasa, directed by Sheffield Theatres’ incoming Artistic Director Elizabeth Newman.

The production will run at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield from Saturday 13 September to Saturday 4 October 2025, before transferring to the Royal Exchange Theatre in Manchester from Friday 10 October to Saturday 8 November 2025.

The cast features Martha Dunlea (Making History) as Christina, Kwaku Fortune (Hidden Assets) as Michael, Frank Laverty (A Whistle in the Dark) as Jack, Rachel O’Connell (Iphigenia in Splott) as Rose, Siobhán O’Kelly (The Beauty Queen of Leenane) as Margaret, Laura Pyper (A View from the Bridge) as Agnes, Natalie Radmall-Quirke (Birdsong) as Kate, and Marcus Rutherford (Wheel of Time) as Gerry. Rosemary Boyle (The James Plays) and Richard Galloway (Life and Soul) will serve as swings.

Design is by Francis O’Connor, movement direction by Sundeep Saini, lighting design by Chris Davey, composition and sound design by Pippa Murphy, casting by Arthur Carrington, associate direction by Amanda Collins, Birkbeck assistant direction by Sadie Mears, fight direction by Kaitlin Howard, and associate lighting design by Mark Distin Webster.

Set in 1930s County Donegal, the play follows the five Mundy sisters, whose lives are bound by responsibility and convention. As outside influences begin to seep into their world, the sisters are caught in a tide of change that will alter their lives forever. Known for its lyrical beauty and emotional depth, Dancing at Lughnasa is a moving exploration of memory, family, and the unstoppable march of time.

Ticket Information

Sheffield Theatres: Tickets are on sale now at the Box Office, by phone at 0114 249 6000, or online at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.

Royal Exchange Theatre: Tickets are available at the Box Office, by phone at 0161 833 9833, or online at royalexchange.co.uk.