Shakespeare's Globe Announces Full Casting For SWIVE [ELIZABETH]

Shakespeare's Globe has announced full casting for the world premiere of Swive [Elizabeth]. Created by award-winning writer Ella Hickson and award-winning director Natalie Abrahami, and designed by Ben Stones, this new play will shine candlelight on the ways and means by which women in power negotiate patriarchal pressure in order to get their way.

Swive (archaic, transitive): To copulate with (a woman); (archaic, transitive, dialectal). To cut a crop in a sweeping or rambling manner, hence to reap; cut for harvest.

Ella Hickson is an award-winning writer whose work has been performed throughout the UK and abroad. Her most recent credits include ANNA (National Theatre), The Writer, and Oil (Almeida). She is a fellow of the Royal Society of Literature and twice a MacDowell Fellow. Natalie Abrahami's directing credits include ANNA (National Theatre), Machinal (Almeida), and The Meeting (Chichester Festival Theatre). She ran The Gate Theatre from 2007 to 2012 with Carrie Cracknell.

The cast comprises:

Nina Cassells: Nina graduated from The Brit School last year. Her recent theatre credits include The Crucible (The Yard) and Feed (Theatre Témoin). Credits while training include Everyman, Richard III, The Seagull and DNA (The Brit School).

Abigail Cruttenden: Abigail's recent theatre credits include Black Chiffon (Park Theatre), Her Naked Skin (Salisbury Theatre), An Enemy of the People (Chichester Festival Theatre) and Accolade (St James' Theatre). Television includes the BBC's hit comedy Not Going Out, in which she appeared regularly as Anna, Fresh Meat (Channel 4) and Benidorm (ITV). Films include Denial and The Theory of Everything.

Michael Gould: Michael returns to the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse having starred in Michael Longhurst's 'Tis Pity She's A Whore in 2014. Other recent theatre credits include Dealing with Clair (Orange Tree), The Writer (Almeida), The Jungle and A Midsummer Night's Dream (Young Vic). Recent television work includes There She Goes (BBC), Manhunt (ITV) and Black Earth Rising (Netflix / BBC). Films include Radioactive, Undergods, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Colin Tierney: Colin returns to the Globe having previously performed in Nick Bagnall's The Last Days of Troy in 2014. Recent theatre credits include The Odyssey: Missing Presumed Dead, The Misanthrope (Liverpool Everyman), The Father (Bath Theatre Royal / Tricycle), Britannia Waves the Rules (Royal Exchange) and Betrayal (Sheffield Crucible). Television includes Vera (ITV) and Silent Witness (BBC). Film includes Nowhere Boy and The Ombudsman.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You