Seven UK Cities in the Running to Host Eurovision

The Uk was chosen to host the contest after Ukraine was unable to do so.

Aug. 12, 2022  

The shortlist of seven UK cities that could host next year's Eurovision Song Contest has been revealed.

Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield all hope to stage the musical event in May. London and Belfast did not make the shortlist.

The UK was chosen to host the contest after organisers decided it could not be staged by Ukraine, the 2022 winners. UK Eurovision entry, Sam Ryder finished second at this year's contest in Turin, Italy.

The BBC said the seven-strong shortlist was based on the cities' ability to show they have "the capacity, capability and experience to host an event of this scale and complexity".

No Welsh cities bid, and Belfast was the only potential contender from Northern Ireland.




Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld.


