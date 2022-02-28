See The Current Standings In The 2021 BroadwayWorld UK Awards; Cast Your Vote!
It's a close fight in lots of categories - make sure you support your favourites
Voting continues for the 2021 BroadwayWorld UK Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favourites.
See the current standings below, and cast your vote...
CLICK HERE TO VOTE!
Accessibility Champion
Shona Louise 23%
Chichester Festival Theatre 20%
Southwark Playhouse 19%
Southbank Centre 17%
Ramps on the Moon 15%
David Bellwood 6%
Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Sonya Tayeh - MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL - Piccadilly Theatre 36%
JoAnn M Hunter - CINDERELLA - Gillian Lynne Theatre 28%
Julia Cheng - CABARET - Playhouse Theatre 13%
Lynne Page - SPRING AWAKENING - Almeida Theatre 9%
Drew McOnie - CAROUSEL - Regent's Park Open Air Theatre 7%
Ann Yee - SOUTH PACIFIC - Chichester Festival Theatre 6%
Best Costume Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Gabriela Tylesova - CINDERELLA - Gillian Lynne Theatre 31%
Catherine Zuber - MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL - Piccadilly Theatre 31%
Gabriella Slade - BEDKNOBS AND BROOMSTICKS - UK Tour 16%
Jon Morrell - ANYTHING GOES - Barbican 11%
Lisa Duncan - GET UP, STAND UP! THE BOB MARLEY MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre 5%
Janet Bird - WHAT'S NEW PUSSYCAT? - Birmingham Repertory Theatre 5%
Best Direction of a New Production of a Musical
Michael Grandage - FROZEN - Theatre Royal Drury Lane 32%
John Rando - BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL - Adelphi Theatre 20%
Rebecca Frecknall - CABARET - Playhouse Theatre 16%
Candice Edmunds/Jamie Harrison - BEDKNOBS AND BROOMSTICKS - UK Tour 13%
Kathleen Marshall - ANYTHING GOES - Barbican 12%
Rupert Goold - SPRING AWAKENING - Almeida Theatre 8%
Best Direction of a New Production of a Play
Matthew Dunster - 2:22 - A GHOST STORY - Nöel Coward Theatre 50%
Jamie Lloyd - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Playhouse Theatre/Harold Pinter Theatre 18%
Katy Rudd - THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE - National Theatre/Duke of York's Theatre 18%
Rebecca Taichman - INDECENT - Menier Chocolate Factory 7%
Katie Mitchell - LITTLE SCRATCH - Hampstead Theatre 4%
Blanche McIntyre - HYMN - Almeida Theatre 3%
Best Leading Performer in a New Production of a Musical
Carrie Hope Fletcher - CINDERELLA - Gillian Lynne Theatre 27%
Stephanie McKeon - FROZEN - Theatre Royal Drury Lane 11%
Olly Dobson - BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL - Aldephi Theatre 11%
Eddie Redmayne - CABARET - Playhouse Theatre 9%
Beverley Knight - THE DRIFTERS GIRL - Garrick Theatre 8%
Sutton Foster - ANYTHING GOES - Barbican 8%
Jessie Buckley - CABARET - Playhouse Theatre 7%
Dianne Pilkington - BEDKNOBS AND BROOMSTICKS - UK Tour 6%
Tom Francis - RENT - Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester 5%
Arinzé Kene - GET UP, STAND UP! THE BOB MARLEY MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre 4%
Ivano Turco - CINDERELLA - Gillian Lynne Theatre 3%
Julian Ovenden - SOUTH PACIFIC - Chichester Festival Theatre 2%
Best Leading Performer in a New Production of a Play
Hadley Fraser - 2:22 - A GHOST STORY - Nöel Coward Theatre 24%
James McAvoy - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Playhouse Theatre/Harold Pinter Theatre 23%
Ralph Fiennes - FOUR QUARTETS - UK Tour/Harold Pinter Theatre 10%
Cush Jumbo - HAMLET - Young Vic 10%
Lucy McCormick - WUTHERING HEIGHTS - Bristol Old Vic/National Theatre 7%
Jack Holden - CRUISE - Duchess Theatre 5%
Patsy Ferran - CAMP SIEGFRIED - Old Vic 5%
Emma Corrin - ANNA X - Harold Pinter Theatre 5%
Ian Shaw - THE SHARK IS BROKEN - Ambassadors Theatre 4%
David Harewood - BEST OF ENEMIES - Young Vic 3%
Linda Bassett - WHAT IF IF ONLY - Royal Court 3%
Clare Perkins - THE WIFE OF WILLESDEN - Kiln Theatre 1%
Best Lighting Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Justin Townsend - MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL - Piccadilly Theatre 40%
Isabella Byrd - CABARET - Playhouse Theatre 19%
Tim Lutkin - LIFE OF PI - Wyndham's Theatre 15%
Paule Constable - THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE - National Theatre/Duke of York's Theatre 13%
Charles Balfour - GET UP, STAND UP! THE BOB MARLEY MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre 7%
Jon Clark - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Playhouse Theatre/Harold Pinter Theatre 6%
Best Musical Direction of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Jim Henson - BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL - Adelphi Theatre 28%
James McKeon - MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL - Piccadilly Theatre 21%
Stephen Ridley - ANYTHING GOES - Barbican 18%
Jennifer Whyte - CABARET - Playhouse Theatre 17%
Ehsaan Shivarani - THE WIZ - Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester 15%
DJ Walde - HYMN - Almeida Theatre 2%
Best New Production Created for Streaming
THE LAST FIVE YEARS - The Other Palace Online 41%
SUNSET BOULEVARD - AT HOME - Curve Theatre, Leicester 30%
THREE KINGS - Old Vic In Camera 12%
APOLLO 13: THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON - The Original Theatre Company 10%
BUBBLE - Nottingham Playhouse 4%
WHAT A CARVE UP! - Barn Theatre/Lawrence Batley Theatre/New Wolsey Theatre 4%
Best New Production of a Musical
FROZEN - Theatre Royal Drury Lane 23%
CINDERELLA - Gillian Lynne Theatre 20%
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL - Adelphi Theatre 19%
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL - Piccadilly Theatre 14%
CABARET - Playhouse Theatre 13%
ANYTHING GOES - Barbican 10%
Best New Production of a Play
CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Playhouse Theatre/Harold Pinter Theatre 38%
LEOPOLDSTADT - Wyndham's Theatre 25%
WHAT IF IF ONLY - Royal Court 14%
BEST OF ENEMIES - Young Vic 11%
BIG BIG SKY - Hampstead Theatre 7%
VALUE ENGINEERING: SCENES FROM THE GRENFELL INQUIRY - The Tabernacle 5%
Best New Regional or Touring Production
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - UK Tour 36%
BEDKNOBS AND BROOMSTICKS - UK Tour 23%
DREAMGIRLS - UK Tour 15%
A CHORUS LINE - Curve Theatre, Leicester 12%
THE WIZ - Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester 11%
A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Leeds Playhouse/Opera North 4%
Best Performance By An Understudy/Alternate in Any Play or Musical
Hana Stewart - SIX - Vaudeville Theatre 42%
Rebecca Botterill - WICKED - Apollo Victoria Theatre 15%
Mark Oxtoby - BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL - Adelphi Theatre 14%
Danielle Fiamanya - FROZEN - Theatre Royal Dury Lane 14%
Nuno Queimado - HAMILTON - Victoria Palace Theatre 11%
Ethan Davis - THE DRIFTERS GIRL - Garrick Theatre 4%
Best Set Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Christopher Oram - FROZEN - Theatre Royal Drury Lane 44%
Tim Hatley - BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL - Adelphi Theatre 28%
Tom Scutt - CABARET - Playhouse Theatre 14%
Fly Davis/Samuel Wyer (puppetry) - THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE - National Theatre/Duke of York's Theatre 8%
Madeleine Boyd - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Leeds Playhouse/Opera North 3%
Vicki Mortimer - BACH & SONS - Bridge Theatre 3%
Best Sound Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Peter Hylenski - MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL - Piccadilly Theatre 55%
Carolyn Downing - LIFE OF PI - Wyndham's Theatre 14%
Ian Dickinson - THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE - National Theatre/Duke of York's Theatre 11%
Paul Arditti - THE BOOK OF DUST - LA BELLE SAUVAGE - Bridge Theatre 10%
Ben and Max Ringham - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Playhouse Theatre/Harold Pinter Theatre 9%
Max Pappenheim - OLD BRIDGE - Bush Theatre 2%
Best Special Event
The Show Must Go On! Live at the Palace Theatre 50%
Bonnie & Clyde: In Concert, Theatre Royal Drury Lane 16%
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 10%
Leave a Light On, Lambert Jackson Productions/The Theatre Café 9%
Sunset Boulevard, Royal Albert Hall 8%
Constellations, Vaudeville Theatre 7%
Best Supporting Performer in a New Production of a Musical
Victoria Hamilton-Barritt - CINDERELLA - Gillian Lynne Theatre 18%
Craig Gallivan - FROZEN - Theatre Royal Drury Lane 16%
Cedric Neal - BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL - Adelphi Theatre 15%
Rachael Wooding - PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL - Piccadilly Theatre/Savoy Theatre 8%
Jason Pennycooke - MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL - Piccadilly Theatre 7%
Dom Hartley-Harris - RENT - Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester 7%
Rebecca Trehearn - CINDERELLA - Gillian Lynne Theatre 6%
Tosh Wanogho-Maud - THE DRIFTERS GIRL - Garrick Theatre 5%
Omari Douglas - CABARET - Playhouse Theatre 5%
Joanna Riding - CAROUSEL - Regent's Park Open Air Theatre 4%
Gabrielle Brooks - GET UP, STAND UP! THE BOB MARLEY MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre 4%
Liza Sadovy - CABARET - Playhouse Theatre 3%
Best Supporting Performer in a New Production of a Play
Hannah Jarrett-Scott - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE* (*SORT OF) - Criterion Theatre 33%
Norah Lopez Holden - HAMLET - Young Vic 11%
Paapa Essiedu - A NUMBER - Old Vic 10%
Nadine Higgin - TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare's Globe 7%
Dino Fetscher - THE NORMAL HEART - National Theatre 7%
Michele Austin - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Playhouse Theatre/Harold Pinter Theatre 6%
Syrus Lowe - BEST OF ENEMIES - Young Vic 6%
Akiya Henry - THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH - Almeida Theatre 6%
George Fouracres - TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare's Globe 6%
Eben Figueiredo - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Playhouse Theatre/Harold Pinter Theatre 5%
Alex Mugnaioni - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Southwark Playhouse 3%
Jennifer Daley - BIG BIG SKY - Hampstead Theatre 3%
Best Video Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Finn Ross - SPRING AWAKENING - Almeida Theatre 36%
Nina Dunn - THE SHARK IS BROKEN - Ambassadors Theatre 18%
Akhila Krishnan - WHAT'S NEW PUSSYCAT? - Birmingham Repertory Theatre 18%
Luke Halls - THE BOOK OF DUST - LA BELLE SAUVAGE - Bridge Theatre 15%
Mikaela Liakata and Tal Yarden - ANNA X - Harold Pinter Theatre 7%
Ravi Deepres - AND BREATHE... - Almeida Theatre 7%
Lockdown Hero
Andrew Lloyd Webber 37%
Chris Marcus and Damien Stanton/Theatre Support Fund+ 29%
Sam Mendes/Theatre Artists Fund 20%
Nica Burns 8%
Scene/Change team 4%
ENO Breathe team 3%