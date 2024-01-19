Save up to 68% on EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE in London

Get tickets from just £15 for the brilliant musical

By: Jan. 19, 2024

POPULAR

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards Photo 1 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
Caissie Levy to Reprise Role in NEXT TO NORMAL West End Transfer Photo 2 Caissie Levy to Reprise Role in NEXT TO NORMAL West End Transfer
TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Transfer to the West End in April Photo 3 TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Transfer to the West End in April
Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host The Stage Awards 2024 Photo 4 Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host the Stage Awards 2024

London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals
Save up to 68% on EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE in London

Tickets from £15 for Everybody's Talking About Jamie at the Peacock Theatre

Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield. Jamie doesn’t quite fit in. Jamie is terrified about the future. Jamie is going to be a sensation. Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight. This ‘Funny, outrageous, touching’ (Daily Telegraph), musical sensation is to be experienced by all the family and not to be missed! 

Set to an original score of catchy pop tunes that will ‘blow the roof of the Theatre’ (Mail on Sunday) by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells and writer Tom MacRae (Doctor Who). Choregraphed by Sadler’s Wells Associate Artist Kate Prince (Into The Hoods, Some Like It Hip Hop, SYLVIA, Message In A Bottle). This ‘sparking coming-of-age musical’ (The Times) will have everybody talking about Jamie for years to come. 

Sixteen: the edge of possibility. Time to make your dreams come true.

12 February 2024 - 24 February 2024
Was £58 - Now £25
Was £66 - Now £35
Was £74 - Now £45

All other valid performances
Was £46 - Now £15
Was £58 - Now £25
Was £74 - Now £45

Valid on all performances Sunday evenings to Friday performances and Saturday evenings from 08 February 2024 - 24 March 2024.
(Excl. Saturday and Sunday matinees and evening 10 February 2024)




RELATED STORIES

1
Cast Set For MTFestUK 2024 Photo
Cast Set For MTFestUK 2024

This year, the festival will shine the spotlight on eight new musicals from 30 January to 11 February workshopped and presented in ‘sharing' sessions in both The Other Palace Studio and The Turbine Theatre. Learn more about the cast here!

2
Photos: Further Images of MACBETH Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma Photo
Photos: Further Images of MACBETH Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma

Further production photos have been released for MACBETH starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma. Check out the all new photos here!

3
WEST END LIVE Confirms 2024 Dates Photo
WEST END LIVE Confirms 2024 Dates

West End LIVE has confirmed it will return to Trafalgar Square this summer.

4
Toheeb Jimoh and Richard Coyle Join Ian McKellen in Robert Ickes Production of PLAYER KING Photo
Toheeb Jimoh and Richard Coyle Join Ian McKellen in Robert Icke's Production of PLAYER KINGS

The full cast has been revealed for Player Kings, adapted by Robert Icke from William Shakespeare's Henry IV, Parts 1 and 2.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

Indira Varma and Rami Malek to Star in OEDIPUS in London in 2025Indira Varma and Rami Malek to Star in OEDIPUS in London in 2025
Exclusive 24hr Presale for INSTRUCTIONS FOR A TEENAGE ARMAGEDDONExclusive 24hr Presale for INSTRUCTIONS FOR A TEENAGE ARMAGEDDON
Guest Blog: Patch Plays' Anastasia Bunce and Grace Joy Howarth on Activism Through Theatre in BLOOD ON YOUR HANDS, at Southwark PlayhouseGuest Blog: Patch Plays' Anastasia Bunce and Grace Joy Howarth on Activism Through Theatre in BLOOD ON YOUR HANDS, at Southwark Playhouse
Jodie Comer: 'I Would Love to Do a Musical'Jodie Comer: 'I Would Love to Do a Musical'

Videos

Get A First Look at TILL THE STARS COME DOWN at the National Theatre Video
Get A First Look at TILL THE STARS COME DOWN at the National Theatre
New Trailer For The National Theatre Live's DEAR ENGLAND Video
New Trailer For The National Theatre Live's DEAR ENGLAND
Gloria Onitiri Performs 'Our Lady Of The Underground' From HADESTOWN in the West End Video
Gloria Onitiri Performs 'Our Lady Of The Underground' From HADESTOWN in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
THE LION KING
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
MJ THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You