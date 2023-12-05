Save up to 59% on Tickets for the Final Weeks of JERSEY BOYS

The show must end on 4 January 2024

By: Dec. 05, 2023

Winner of over 65 international awards, and seen by over 27m people worldwide, the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning smash hit musical Jersey Boys has triumphantly returned to London’s West End, playing to nightly standing ovations. 

Staged by the original Broadway creative team, including renowned multi-Tony Award winner director Des McAnuff (Metropolitan Opera, New York and former Artistic Director of Canada’s Stratford Festival), Bob Gaudio and Bob Crewe this bespoke fresh new production is designed especially for the recently refurbished Trafalgar Theatre.

Jersey Boys tells the story of four guys from New Jersey. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn’t get enough of. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that’s too good to be true. The show is packed with Four Seasons hits, including Beggin’, Sherry, Walk Like A Man, December, 1963 (Oh What a Night), Big Girls Don’t Cry, Let’s Hang On (To What We’ve Got), Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Working My Way Back to You and Who Loves You. 

Jersey Boys-Tickets From £25.00

Offers and Validity:

Was £60 - Now £25
Was £90 - Now £55
Was £119 - Now £65

Valid on all performances Monday, Wednesday - Thursday (matinee and evening) from 06 December 2023 - 28 December 2023.
(Excl. Friday - Sunday performances)

Jersey Boys is at Trafalgar Theatre until 4 January 2024


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

