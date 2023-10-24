Save Up to 78% on NOISES OFF at Theatre Royal Haymarket

Book by 25 October for tickets from just £15!
POPULAR
|
Michael Frayn’s celebrated play serves up a riotous double bill – a play within a play.
Hurtling along at breakneck speed, Noises Off follows the on and offstage antics of a touring theatre company as they stumble their way through the fictional farce, Nothing On.
From the shambolic final rehearsals before the opening night in Weston-Super-Mare, to a disastrous matinee in Ashton-Under-Lyme seen entirely, and hilariously silently, from backstage, we share their final, brilliantly catastrophic performance in Stockton-on-Tees.
Tickets From: £15 for Noises Off
Offers and Validity:
Was £50 - Now £15
Was £68 - Now £15
Was £92 - Now £25
Was £104 - Now £35
Valid on all performances Monday - Friday evening from 23 October 2023 - 24 November 2024.
Noises Off is at Theatre Royal Haymarket until 16 December
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You