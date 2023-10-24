Save Up to 78% on NOISES OFF at Theatre Royal Haymarket

Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Michael Frayn’s celebrated play serves up a riotous double bill – a play within a play.



Hurtling along at breakneck speed, Noises Off follows the on and offstage antics of a touring theatre company as they stumble their way through the fictional farce, Nothing On.

From the shambolic final rehearsals before the opening night in Weston-Super-Mare, to a disastrous matinee in Ashton-Under-Lyme seen entirely, and hilariously silently, from backstage, we share their final, brilliantly catastrophic performance in Stockton-on-Tees.

Tickets From: £15 for Noises Off

Offers and Validity:

Was £50 - Now £15

Was £68 - Now £15

Was £92 - Now £25

Was £104 - Now £35



Valid on all performances Monday - Friday evening from 23 October 2023 - 24 November 2024.

Noises Off is at Theatre Royal Haymarket until 16 December