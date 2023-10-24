Save Up to 78% on NOISES OFF at Theatre Royal Haymarket

Book by 25 October for tickets from just £15!

By: Oct. 24, 2023

BroadwayWorld's Guide to the Best Hidden West End Theatre Tickets Deals
Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger
THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024

Noises Off

Save Up to 78% on Noises Off

Michael Frayn’s celebrated play serves up a riotous double bill – a play within a play. 

Hurtling along at breakneck speed, Noises Off follows the on and offstage antics of a touring theatre company as they stumble their way through the fictional farce, Nothing On.

From the shambolic final rehearsals before the opening night in Weston-Super-Mare, to a disastrous matinee in Ashton-Under-Lyme seen entirely, and hilariously silently, from backstage, we share their final, brilliantly catastrophic performance in Stockton-on-Tees.

Tickets From: £15 for Noises Off

Offers and Validity:

Was £50 - Now £15
Was £68 - Now £15
Was £92 - Now £25
Was £104 - Now £35

Valid on all performances Monday - Friday evening from 23 October 2023 - 24 November 2024.

Noises Off is at Theatre Royal Haymarket until 16 December




Recommended For You